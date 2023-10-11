Loki Season 2 Episode 2 Release Time and Recap So Far

This article contains spoilers for Loki season 2 episode 1

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is back, and so is the highly anticipated second season of his MCU Disney+ series! Season two is dropping weekly on the streamer, with Marvel fans left craving more after episode one‘s trip back to the past, present and future of the TVA.

In the first instalment, we caught up with Loki as he jumped between time periods, seeing a past TVA that worshipped He Who Remains. Mobius (Owen Wilson), Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), and Casey (Eugene Cordero) had no idea who Loki was during this era, but they immediately sensed he would be a problem, so Loki had to hotfoot it out of there! Luckily, he came back to the present soon enough, but he wouldn’t stay there for long, and Loki and Mobius had to pay a visit to TVA engineer OB (Ke Huy Quan) to get some help.

To be sure, Mobius and Loki almost met their doom while attempting to fix Loki’s chronic time-slipping with OB. Mobius was told that if he failed, his skin would be peeled off! He cares about his friend Loki so much that he risked it anyway. Mobius managed to keep his skin in the end, but it didn’t look like much fun interacting with the TVA’s wild temporal loom. Let’s hope Mobius wasn’t too badly affected by the radiation out there.