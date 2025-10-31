Liam Hemsworth Helps The Witcher Find Geralt’s Humanity in Season 4
Liam Hemsworth discusses bringing more than just cosmetic changes to Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season 4.
The Witcher season 4 represents a time of significant change for the show. The most obvious aspect of this, of course, is the fact that Liam Hemsworth has taken over the role of Geralt of Rivia from departing lead actor Henry Cavill. But the series’ penultimate outing very deliberately begins to shift the story toward its endgame, introducing a new timey wimey framing device via the characters of Stribog and Nimue and setting Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) on separate paths to their final destinies — and the choices and challenges that await them.
But while Yennefer’s Season 4 arc sees her confidently step into a leadership role among her sister sorceresses, and Ciri’s forces her to face what may well be the show’s darkest villain yet, Geralt’s journey in this run of episodes is a quieter, more introspective affair. Badly wounded following the fight with Vilgefortz that concluded season 3 and desperate to rescue his missing daughter, the character has rarely been in a lower place. And as a result, his view of the world and those around him is rapidly changing.
“When I first began this journey in season 4, Geralt was really unsure. He has a lot of doubt and frustration. He’s severely injured. It’s a place that I don’t think Geralt has been in much in his life,” Hemsworth told a roundtable of journalists ahead of the season 4 premiere. “What I wanted in moments where he can react to a situation is for it to feel a little unhinged and not as calculated as he normally would be. He’s not as collected as he normally would be.”
For Hemsworth, this change is evident in every aspect of Geralt’s personality, including his fighting style, which reflects his more volatile and emotional state of mind.
“I wanted those fight scenes at the beginning of the journey to feel reactive. It’s a chance for him to get out his frustration. Yes, it’s directed at the right people, but it’s still not exactly how he would normally react in that situation. Being in that vulnerable, frustrated place that he’s in when it does get to that place of friction and tension or a place where he can protect others, I think it’s a little more aggressive than it usually is. It’s brutal.”
It helps that Hemsworth is taking over this role at a moment of radical change for the character, when he’s essentially required to be siloed off from the series’ other remaining leads. But instead of leaning into Geralt’s traditional loner status, season 4 thrusts him alongside the ragtag group known as his hansa, who ultimately become something of a found family for a man who long prided himself on never getting involved with others.
Bard Jaskier (Joey Batey), archer Milva (Meng’er Zhang), former Nilfgaardian commander Cahir (Eamon Farren), dwarven adventurer Zoltan (Danny Woodburn), mysterious vampire Regis (Laurence Fishburne), and returning friend Yarpen (Jeremy Crawford) all bring different skills and abilities to the group as fighters and heroes, but their most important contributions may just be the lessons about family and humanity they teach Geralt along the way.
This is perhaps nowhere more apparent than in Geralt’s interactions with Regis, an enigmatic barber-surgeon and centuries-old vampire who knows precisely what it is to be something both other and alone. On paper, Regis may make for an unlikely mentor for a man like Geralt, but there’s certainly something that speaks to him about this old soul with a philosopher’s spirit who has seen, survived, and perhaps even managed to forgive himself for so much. Even if he is a vampire.
“I think that there’s this very interesting connection between the two right when they meet,” Hemsworth says. “Geralt is thrown by this weird sort of feeling of trust towards this person, and finds himself opening up and accepting somewhat pretty quickly and reluctantly, because that’s the way he would deal with anyone. It takes a little time for Geralt to get to that place.”
As for his new vampire bestie, Regis simply sees a kindred spirit, despite their differences in origin and (technically) species, and is one of the few who is willing to see him as something more than the monster he is often called to become.
“I think that Regis sees Geralt’s humanity, whereas most people [who] encounter Geralt just see the Witcher, the monster killer,” Fishburne says. “But I think because Regis has had a similar kind of experience in his origins, he immediately connects with Geralt at the level of their common humanity.”
A humanity, one might argue, that Geralt himself is only just beginning to truly acknowledge. But that certainly promises exciting things for The Witcher’s final season.
The Witcher season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.