Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt Is Actually Going to Smile Now on The Witcher

Big changes are coming in The Witcher season 4, the most obvious of which is the fact that the show is swapping out its lead actor for the show’s final two seasons, with The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth officially taking up the mantle of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill. No one knows quite what to expect from Hemsworth’s turn as the White Wolf, nor is anyone entirely sure this show can pull off a stunt like this in a satisfying way.

Luckily for Hemsworth, Geralt’s story within the world of the show is at a point that lends itself very easily to change. Badly wounded and still sporting psychic damage from the battle with the dark sorcerer Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu), Geralt is probably as weak as we’ve ever seen him, which means season 4 is a perfect moment to reevaluate where the character is in his personal journey. The series’s third season concluded with Geralt determined to find Ciri (Freya Allan), though his search will likely take him in the wrong direction, chasing the false version who has been raised up by Emhyr.

The journey to track down his Child of Surprise will see Geralt forge new relationships—with last season’s new addition, Milva (Meng’er Zhang), and the ragtag D&D party-esque group of friends he acquires, known as his hansa. But they will also involve a shift in attitude that (get this) actually allows Geralt to smile sometimes.

“Liam has such a cheeky grin, and it is one of the very first things that we actually talked about when we had our first Zoom ever,” showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told IGN in a wide-ranging conversation. “One of the things that he talked a lot about was for this dry wit that Geralt has, and that, in all honesty, he didn’t feel like was very present in the show. It was something he asked if I would be open to seeing more of.”