In Season 4, The Witcher’s Greatest Monster Is a Completely Human One

Other Big Bads within the world of The Witcher have easily identifiable—and justificable, in their view—motives. Figures like Nilfgaardian emperor Emhyr (Bart Edwards) and the dark sorcerer Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) openly covet power, and they’re searching for Ciri to further their own personal ends.

“It was so wonderful to see just how Sharlto turned himself over to this character and embraced him,” Hissrich said. “It was a full transformation to the point that when I’d see him without [his] costume, I wouldn’t recognize him. He just carried himself completely differently.”

Bonhart seemingly commits monstrous acts for little more than the love of the game. (And one has to assume coin, but given his ragged appearance, money’s certainly not a priority in his world.) He takes pleasure in the act of being a predator and hunting down those he’s sent to find. And by the time he tracks down Ciri, he’s mildly obsessed—honestly, at this point, who isn’t—fascinated by her obvious skills as a fighter and her utter lack of fear for her own safety.

“Working with Sharlto, for me, has been one of the biggest joys of the whole Witcher experience because he is a bloody brilliant actor, and you never know what’s going to happen with him,” Allan added. “He is genuinely a flawless Leo Bonhart.”

Bonhart ultimately lures Ciri to him by luring the Rats into a trap outside Jealousy’s Chimera Head Inn, knowing that she’ll rush to try and rescue them. Unfortunately, she doesn’t make it in time and arrives just as the bounty hunter has finished brutally slaughtering all her new friends. The Rats’ deaths are particularly gruesome, and each is executed with a uniquely sadistic flair—bombmaker Kayleigh is forced to search his own open stomach wound in a futile attempt to remove the explosive that ultimately kills him, being just one horrifying example—as Bonhart laughs and taunts their slowly dying bodies.