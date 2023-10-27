Lessons in Chemistry Leaves Six-Thirty Fans in the Doghouse

And then the first two episodes premiered, and other than some knowing cuts to a cute, tilty-headed mutt, we didn’t get much. Okay, I thought, they’re going to go the silent route with the dog. It’s a bummer, but okay. But then! In episode 3, the camera focuses on Six-Thirty’s attentive face, and he starts to speak. Reader, I must admit that I burst into tears with excitement. I was overjoyed that my sweet guy was being given a chance to tell his side of the story.

Tenderly voiced by The Office alum B.J. Novak, Six-Thirty’s thoughts were a welcome addition. To me, someone who read the book, it felt like all the players were now on the board, and the fact that they introduced the dog’s voice in the immediate aftermath of Calvin’s death made it feel like the show was striving for some sort of emotional balance. Given that the entirety of episode 3 didn’t fully focus on Six-Thirty, I didn’t think that the show would unceremoniously abandon his inner monologue after a single, unfocused episode. But that’s exactly what they did.

Was a faithful on-screen adaptation of Six-Thirty always doomed to fail? There are certainly limits to translating any rich inner monologue from page-to-screen, much less the rich inner monologue of a character who literally cannot speak. It honestly would have been understandable (if disappointing) if the show had abandoned the concept altogether in favor of knowing cuts to an adorable dog. Therefore, it feels odd that showrunner Lee Eisenberg would decide to pull a bait-and-switch on fans of the novel, giving them hope that their favorite pooch might be by their side throughout the duration of the series, only to unleash the concept after a single episode. Perhaps Eisenberg and his team decided that giving Six-Thirty his moment in the sun would appease fans of the book just enough while not making it weird or inaccessible for non-readers.

Unfortunately, this approach only serves to split the difference and cause confusion for both parties. (The prominent TV critic Alan Sepinwall has gone on record saying that he felt this episode was “utterly ridiculous,” but a colleague of his loved it. Sepinwall didn’t read the book, but I’d bet money that his colleague did.) Honestly, B.J. Novak is pretty great as Six-Thirty, and, as the fourth episode illustrates, the show continues to cut to the dog to punctuate pivotal moments anyway — so why not continue to pepper in some pupper?

Cutting off Six-Thirty’s narrative duties is insulting enough, but the series does this dog dirty in other ways as well. Very few book adaptations are faithfully translated from the text, but there are a few changes to Six-Thirty that seem unnecessary, cruel, and unnecessary cruel. First up? Why on earth did the show decide to change Six-Thirty’s namesake? In the novel, Six-Thirty is named after an innocent and adorable misunderstanding between Calvin and Elizabeth in which Elizabeth isn’t even aware that the pup is following her home.

“Who’s your friend?” he called out to her, shaking off the odd feeling.