LEGO Masters Will Bring Marvel Moments to Life in Brick Form

The competition reality series LEGO Masters has seen many impressive LEGO builds from its talented contestants, and the upcoming episode airing on Thanksgiving appears to be no different. A special Marvel-themed episode of LEGO Masters will air on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on FOX, and we have an exclusive clip hinting at the famous Marvel Cinematic Universe scenes that the remaining five teams of contestants will be trying to recreate. Check it out below!

In this episode, each team will be tasked with recreating a familiar scene from the MCU based on the superhero LEGO minifigure that they select. They will have twelve hours to build their LEGO masterpiece that will hopefully convey the energy and magnitude of their selected scene. Based on the clip, the contestants will have the option to recreate an epic battle scene from Thor: Ragnarok, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, or Captain Marvel.

From what we can see so far, it looks like one team is recreating the rainbow bridge fight scene from Thor: Ragnarok and another is taking on the Abilisk fight from the beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The rainbow bridge scene is not only visually stunning, but an important moment for Thor (Chris Hemsworth). He’s just realized that he doesn’t need Mjolnir to channel his powers, and shoots through the sky surrounded by lightning while Led Zepplin’s Immigrant Song plays in the background.

While Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) dancing to Mr. Blue Sky by Electric Light Orchestra may be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of the opening sequence in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Drax (Dave Bautista) diving straight into the gaping mouth of the Abilisk is likely a close second, both for the moment’s laughability and the sheer fearlessness (and maybe a little stupidity) that Drax shows by ignoring the rows of razor sharp teeth on this creature in favor of being the hero of the day. Both of these scenes are some of my favorites in the MCU, so I for one can’t wait to see the finished scenes as well as what the rest of the teams are creating!