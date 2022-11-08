DC Finally Addresses Calls to Save Legends of Tomorrow

Don’t expect to hear anything new on Legends or the Ayer Cut any time soon, though. Gunn seems busy sketching out the future of DC, not digging up the past. He clarified that he and Safran will be primarily focused on “the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects.”

We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse — and everyone else as well — into this new universe. We can’t wait to reveal more. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 6, 2022

While such an approach would be consistent with the desires of Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav, who had been open about his search for a Kevin Feige-like figure to manage the DC equivalent of the MCU, Gunn said he wouldn’t dismiss fan’s requests in the future, either.

“As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it’s important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC,” Gunn promised. “Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey, & will continue to do so for the next few years.”

Even if WB were to consider more Legends of Tomorrow or the Ayer Cut, both projects would face significant hurdles. Zack Snyder needed $70 million to complete his cut of Justice League, and it seems likely that David Ayer would need a similar amount to restore his version of Suicide Squad before WB executives gave a competing cut to the company who created the movie’s trailer. While Legends of Tomorrow and other Arrowverse series may not cost quite as much, The CW is currently shifting away from scripted television toward shows that are cheaper to produce and target an older audience — so basically, the complete antithesis of the strategy that made the Arrowverse possible in the first place. There just doesn’t seem to be much room for the return of a show like Legends under the leadership of Nexstar, The CW’s new majority owner. It’s worth noting that the universe’s flagship series, The Flash, is coming to an end next year, which the network could potentially use as a natural endpoint for the Arrowverse as a whole.

Despite those obstacles, Gunn’s comments should at least be some consolation for fans who haven’t felt heard by WB’s new leadership in the past few months. But time will tell if these ongoing petitions one day evolve into actual projects under Gunn and Safran. If there’s one thing Legends has taught us, it’s that there’s always hope in the future.