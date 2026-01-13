Kit Harington “Angered” By Game of Thrones Fan Petition

There were a lot of feelings during the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones back in 2019, with some fans unhappy about how it was written. As the concluding episodes aired, some even started a Change.org petition to remake the whole season.

The petition, which claimed that showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss were “woefully incompetent writers,” snagged 1.73 million signatures by September of that year – a sliver of the 13.6 million people who watched season 8 play out. Many of the show’s actors also went on to denounce the petition, with Sophie Turner saying it was “disrespectful to the crew and the filmmakers” and Carice van Houton calling it “fandom extremism.”

In a new interview with The New York Times during press for the latest season of Industry, Kit Harington has revealed he felt similarly. The actor, who played fan favorite Jon Snow in the series, said the petition “genuinely angered” him, adding, “Like, how dare you? Sorry, that’s just how I feel. I think it was a level of idiocy that can only come about through social media.”

Speaking with GQ in 2024, Harington spent a little more time deconstructing what may be considered the problems of Game of Thrones‘ eighth season, concluding that if there was any fault with the end of the show, it was that “we were all so fucking tired.”