King of the Hill Season 14 Review: A Return Fit for a King

King of the Hill was always a series that kept its head down and quietly knocked it out of the park for over 250 episodes. This revival is no exception and “season 14” feels incredibly natural and tops the likes of Hulu’s other resurrected Fox animated series Futurama. This is a glorious return to form that doesn’t miss a beat right from the first episode’s opening moments. It’s exactly what long-time fans are looking for, while still completely accessible to new audiences that have been curious to finally check out this pillar of animated comedy. King of the Hill is truly just a warm hug that’s the perfect comfort watch, yet also a brilliant piece of satirical comedy that lampoons modern topics with laser precision.

This King of the Hill strives to recapture the original series’ energy and brings back some of the most instrumental figures who were responsible for its creative development. Joining legacy producers like Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, and Norm Hiscock is Saladin K. Patterson (Frasier, Psych, The Wonder Years revival) as the season’s showrunner. Patterson is the perfect creative lead for King of the Hill and someone who also carries the series’ reverence towards sitcom staples, honest slice-of-life storytelling, and character-driven comedy.

These new episodes, rather than just comfortably rest on the laurels of King of the Hill’s first 13 seasons, turn the clock forward eight years. This in itself is the sort of daring-yet-authentic decision that only King of the Hill would make. It reinforces the idea that these are real people — even if they’re not — and that they might be animated, but they’re not cartoons. King of the Hill’s 14th season gets so much mileage out of reconnecting with these characters, but also through all the ways in which they’ve changed. It’s a major reason why this “re-quel” works so well and isn’t just more of the same.

There’s genuinely fresh material to explore with the entire cast by moving their lives forward nearly a decade, in addition to the many ways in which the world has also changed over the past 15 years. The latter is already more than enough to inspire King of the Hill’s creative engine in exciting ways. The developments in every characters’ lives are absolutely perfect and will satisfy King of the Hill fans, while still coming across as playfully surprising. There’s such authentic love, passion, and understanding of the original King of the Hill that makes these new episodes excel. King of the Hill is still impossibly itself and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

To this point, King of the Hill proudly tells realistic sitcom stories that take advantage of a 21-year-old Bobby. The new season touches upon material that would have been impossible to explore back when he was 13. It’s like he’s the audience’s child who is now grown up and living his best life. It’s also just creatively satisfying to see Bobby and Hank clash over hobbies, albeit in a completely new context and with an original dynamic.

There’s equally earnest material with Hank and Peggy, who find themselves struggling with retired life and who they are outside of work. It’s real, raw storytelling that’s willing to dig deeper into Hank than what the original series often allowed, yet in a way that still feels authentic. Hank’s inability to understand the human element of contemporary services like rideshare programs and Taskrabbit is entertaining. However, King of the Hill doesn’t forget that Peggy is really the show’s secret weapon. Her shoddy Arabic being analogous to her obliviously lackluster Spanish is such a simple, yet beautiful joke that perfectly understands the nature of her glorious ignorance.