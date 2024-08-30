KAOS Ending Explained: Zeus’ Prophecy & Revolution in the City of the Dead

Ari dragged her brother’s corpse out into the palace, showed her mother that they’d both been lied to about Glaucus’ childhood death and confessed to having murdered her father. Her mother Pas, previously lost in grief for her dead son and resentful of the child she thought had killed him, forgave Ari, showed her love, and told her that she was now the ruler of Krete.

Ari’s first act as ruler was to declare that she would no longer serve the gods, and to make an alliance with Andromache, the widow of Trojan prince Hector to restore Troy (Kaos takes place in the aftermath of the Siege of Troy, which has destroyed the city and made its citizens into refugees and political prisoners) and destroy Olympus.

Caeneus, the Nothing and Hades

Caeneus was born to the Amazons (a mythic race of warrior women who expel male children at adolescence) as a female named Caenis, but his mother recognised his male identity and sent him away from the Amazon compound for his safety, and told him that Caeneus would have been his male name. He’d lived happily as his true self until 10 years ago, when the Amazons tracked him down and murdered him, leaving him as an unresolved soul in the underworld, waiting for his mother’s arrival.

Caeneus’ mother had been told by one of Hera’s tongueless priestesses the Tacita that her son was destined to change the world. She waited years, and when prompted to by the Tacita, took her own life, united with Caeneus in the underworld and dragged him through the Frame, knowing that it was predestined. Usually, unresolved souls aren’t able to enter the water and swim through the Frame, but Caeneus could, and when he awoke in the Nothing (because the Frame is a lie and no human souls are renewed any longer, they’re all just imbibed by the gods to shore up their power) he restored his mother’s soul. Hades witnessed it and will now be able to team up with Caeneus to defy his brother and restore the human souls Zeus had been stealing for his own profit.

Riddy Back on Earth

After Riddy and Orpheus made it back to Earth, they broke up and hugged it out. On the road to Heraklion, Riddy ran into Cassandra, the Trojan seer who was doomed never to be believed. “I’m a prophet, so are you now,” Cassandra told Riddy, “You must go to Ari and set the living free. Caeneus will do the same with the dead.”

So that’s Riddy’s next mission for a potential second season: to team up with Ari and continue to bring about the prophecy in which Olympus will fall and kaos will reign. Caeneus is doing the same with the dead (see above), and between the three of them, they’re going to change everything – and the next time Riddy dies, she’ll reunite with her man.