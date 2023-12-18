“It’s So Hard for Us to Say Goodbye” Archer Producers on ‘Into the Cold’ Finale and Beyond

Barry is one of my favorite recurring characters from Archer who’s experienced quite the change over the series’ run. How did you decide on this final turn for him and were there any other angles that you considered?

MT: We love how Barry has evolved over the years. From season to season, there is such a drastic swing to his motivations. He is also fun, as he is the “wackiest” element in the show. For a cartoon, we run a pretty logical, realistic ship. Barry exists on the edges of that, which just makes him fun to have around. For the final three episodes, we wanted to find something that we had not done with him before and his final journey is probably my favorite. I love that you do not know if he is going to be good or evil until the middle. And then something truly nuts happens to him. I hope you don’t see it coming, and it is our best Barry change yet. BTW: huge shoutout to David Willis, who voices Barry. He really has helped make Barry something special.

CW: For a while Barry was friends with Archer and I remember Dave asking me, “Can Barry be evil again?” I think he just liked playing the bad guy. So, in season 14 we gave everyone Barry and other Barry and in the Into the Cold finale, we see a lot of Barry(s). I may have said too much.

There’s some really fun A.J. material in this final season and it’s been great to see this baby grow into an actual person. What do you see for A.J.’s future following Archer’s conclusion? Is she destined to be a spy or something else?

CW: AJ does make an appearance in Archer: Into the Cold and I hope fans will enjoy that. As for her future, Cheryl predicted in a DVD extra many seasons ago that AJ would train as an assassin to come back and destroy them all so…that’s always an option. I feel Lana and Archer want to do their best to steer AJ away from their life choices, but who knows if that will work or make her want to be a spy even more. I think it would be great if AJ became a scientist like Lana’s parents.

There have been an increasing number of stories in the later seasons about Archer’s growing weaknesses that are handled in a really natural, realistic manner. Did it feel important to kind of feed into this narrative and highlight Sterling’s inevitable need to move on from spy work in the show’s post-coma seasons?