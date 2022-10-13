Archer: What Does the Future Hold for The Agency?

CASEY WILLIS: Absolutely. Mark Ganek did a lot of great work to shape the season and have it culminate with Fabian’s (and Ray’s!?!?) betrayal. We really wanted to have the story feel like our gang was fighting uphill the entire season and then realize that Fabian played them the whole time.

Ray’s status among The Agency has been a rewarding thread to tug at for several seasons now. Did it feel important to pay that off in a big way here as the characters, for one last time, question his loyalty before any sort of “Ray-demption?”

CW: We enjoyed playing with this aspect of Ray’s character for a few seasons now, but it felt like time to wrap the story up. That’s not to say that folks might be wary of Ray in the future. Ray may still need to prove himself to his friends.

The return of Slater builds off of the ending of this season’s penultimate episode. Why did it feel like the right time to bring him back?

CW: We liked the idea of the CIA going after Fabian as his crimes were bigger than our gang could really handle. The best part of bringing Slater back was recording Christian Slater again. It was such a joy and he is genuinely an Archer fan, so it was nice to hear how excited he was to rejoin us. He also nails it every time!

This season has been deeply fulfilling when it comes to Archer’s character, especially with revelations that he’s been in therapy. Do you think he’d have been better off if he left with Mallory–not his mother–and is that “happy ending” still a possibility for him in the future or something that’s fully passed at this point?