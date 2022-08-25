Team Archer Talks Growth, New Bosses, and the Malory-Shaped Hole in Season 13 Premiere

It’s an extremely rare feat when a television series, animated or otherwise, is able to produce thirteen seasons of storytelling. Archer‘s journey has been anything but conventional and the silly spy comedy has experienced enough genre makeovers and stylistic experiments that a return to its espionage roots has been oddly fulfilling. Season 13 comes in after a few seasons of normalcy, yet Archer’s most recent years have provoked more change than ever before in its cast. Sterling has struggled to figure out where he belongs in a world that’s been able to move on without him, but now even the creature comforts that he’s previously taken for granted, like his mother Malory, are gone.

Sterling Archer and the rest of The Agency are forced to roll with some big swings while under the new management of Fabian Kingsworth and IIA–the International Intelligence Agency. Season 13’s premiere, “The Big Con,” playfully eases the audience into this new status quo. Executive producer Casey Willis, and producer/director Pierre Cerato, break down the events of this explosive episode, where Archer’s head is during this busy story, and what lies ahead for the Agency during this transformative season.

DEN OF GEEK: This is definitely a season of transition for the series in many ways. Is there a general theme or idea that you wanted to reinforce in these new episodes?

CASEY WILLIS: Transition is absolutely a theme we are exploring this season. The Agency was independent and now they are under IIA’s thumb. Lana is moving from being married to divorced. Archer has to deal with a boss that isn’t his mother. There are other stories that will appear later in this season that also hit this theme.