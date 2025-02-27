Invincible Season 3 Villain Powerplex Has a Point, Showrunner Says

Scott Duvall a.k.a. Powerplex is voiced by TV legend Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, Westworld, et. al.) and is introduced in Invincible season 3 episode 6 “All I Can Say Is I’m Sorry.” A scientist working at the Global Defense Agency, Scott hates Invincible for the collateral damage he visited upon his family as his sister Jessica and her daughter Gretchen were killed during the Chicago battle between Mark and Nolan. If that seems like a solid reason to become the Invincible-hating villain Powerplex, Invincible showunner Simon Racioppa would agree.

“I hope you come out of that episode being like ‘Powerplex had a point about a lot of this! Like nine out of the ten things he said he was right about,'” Simon Racioppa tells Den of Geek. “Maybe he went too far here or there. But he’s not wrong about a lot of the points he charges Mark with. That’s something that’s going to be rattling around Mark’s head for the rest of the season.”

Like many otherwise sympathetic villains, Powerplex’s methods to achieve justice prove to be rather flawed. Scott steals some powerful disks from GDA to augment his pre-existing but weak energy-absorption and electrokinetic powers. He then begins to stage crimes to entice Invincible out for a fight. After a false start with the much weaker Shapesmith (Ben Schwartz) and a tussle with Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) at the Chicago memorial service. Powerplex successfully lures Invincible to his home to respond to a threat to Powerplex’s own wife, Becky, and infant son, Jack. Though Becky is in on this ruse, Powerplex proves unable to control his power and unleashes an electric explosion that kills both her and their child.

While Powerplex never posed that big of a physical threat to a half-Viltrumite, the incident he incites becomes the latest in a long line of painful learning experiences for poor Mark Grayson. In that regard, the relatively weak Scott Duvall proves to be more than a B-list villain. Or at least Invincible comic creator and show producer Robert Kirkman thinks so.

“Listen, Powerplex is ‘A-Minus’ at [worst],” Kirkman jokes. “I think this season is about the shifting ground under Mark. This is his transition from his late teens into adulthood. This is when you start realizing what it is you stand for as a person. To have a character like Powerplex shining a light on some of the darker aspects of what Mark has done in the past [allows him to] question where he stands. It’s very important to have that rug pulling moment in Mark’s evolution as a character.”

The episode ends with Powerplex imprisoned and Donald Ferguson (Chris Diamantopoulos) telling Mark that they won’t be able to remove the powerful disks from his body without killing him, leaving rehabilitation as the only option. That represents not only another learning moment for Mark, who has previously been skeptical of supervillain rehabilitation, but also the possibility that Powerplex could return as a hero or at least a useful government asset. Should that be the case, Kirkman and Racioppa are confident they have the right actor for the role going forward.