Why Interview with the Vampire Season 2’s Trial Was Bloody Perfect Television

The theatrical court is introduced as a lie. The trial is fixed. The accused are props. This asserted contradiction skewers how the performance is perceived. Unmasked, Louis and Claudia are battered, their Achilles-tendons slashed to secure them in place, and they are bombarded by telekinetic waves of mental disorientation from the vampires keeping order on the judicial bench. There is no defense attorney.

Playing the prosecutor, Santiago wears a judicially powdered white wig. Occupying the best seat in the house, Armand (Assad Zaman) is guarded by the much younger and less powerful vampire Sam (Christopher Geary), the playwright who mouths the words along with the actors. This might seem absurd unless Sam is Samuel Beckett who wrote Waiting for Godot. The star witness to the absurdist litigation makes his entrance on cue, delaying proceedings with off-script asides to test Santiago’s patience.

On the stand, Lestat brands Louis a skilled and seductive predator who stalked the vampire until the Dark Gift was shared. Lestat also reframes the making of Claudia, testifying he quoted the great laws before yielding to Louis’ emotional blackmail. Lestat apologizes for using the cloud gift to drop Louis into a two-kilometer fall. In spite of Santiago’s dismissal of the damage, Lestat says he “broke” his lover, asks for forgiveness, and an appreciative court, jury, and audience grant absolution.

“Real pretty, you dropped him like an egg from an airplane,” Claudia interjects. “You apologize, and all is forgiven. Can I cry and say that I’m sorry, too?” This is reasonable, but can never be. Preordained, the rebuttal brings the episode to a new level. It captures Rice’s overall intent. Innocence is trampled. Rice’s initial inspiration, the perennially precocious vampire based on her own lost daughter, makes a memorable exit.

Genre-Defining Horror Moments

“I Could Not Prevent It” presents a wealth of iconic visions of horrific artistry. A special notation should be made of Madeleine’s giving the finger to the crowd when sentenced to death. The long shot of Louis dragging the fire-damaged, mortal Claudia to an indifferent Lestat is an indelibly morbid image. Positioned between opposing forces deciding on a cursed future, regardless of the choice, darkened lights illuminate sorrow over shock.

Claudia sets up the season’s definitive horror moment with a friendly warning. Granted as a final request, Claudia asks a spectator in an upper row to remove his hat. “I now know all your faces,” the condemned promises. “If there is an afterlife, I am going to come back and fucking kill all of you. And if there isn’t an afterlife, I’m still going to find a way.” These would be famous last words, but Hayles is saving her voice.