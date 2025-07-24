Interview with the Vampire Season 3: Sam Reid Teases Lestat’s Rock Star Journey

“I think it’s an analogy of this performative, otherworldly kind of god. It’s a really great way to process your otherness.” Reid says. “Rock stars are inherently vampiric.” While inspiration was found in performers like Freddie Mercury, David Bowie, and dozens more, Reid finds mimicking specific musicians less interesting than examining an artist’s journey of self-discovery.

“Rock stars at their best are about extremities and pushing that envelope,” Jones says. “And I think Lestat is curious: if you push far enough out there, is there peace on the other side?”

Series composer Daniel Hart is more important than ever this season.

Lestat’s setlist reveals his most vulnerable memories, where he can divulge his feelings on vampires he’s known and loved, many of whom could still be alive in 2025. The songs also provide a narrative frame and build towards a bigger picture, too, which means series composer Daniel Hart is more important than ever this season. “I got a composer at the height of his powers and absolutely unleashed,” Jones grins. “As songs came in, we started writing around them because they were fucking beautiful. They inspired where we were going, which is what music does, right?

Lestat may be center stage, but there’s still drama ahead for Louis, Armand, and Daniel. Viewers invested in the vampire Louis’ story (played with heartbreaking humanity by Jacob Anderson) are in for some developments that will surely see him reunited with his ex, but rekindling romance may not be in the cards.

“There’s so much left to unpack,” Reid explains. “Louis, specifically, wants to have his ‘companion enough for himself’ era. And I think Lestat has learned to have to be a companion for himself, probably not by choice.”