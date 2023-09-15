Foundation Season 2 Ending Explained: What Happens to Brother Day?

On Terminus, Seldon lives on through a digital program of his consciousness from a large structure known as the Vault, explaining to his followers that the Foundation is actually meant to be a human civilization that lives on after the Empire’s collapse to ensure the species’ survival. Among the figures who help activate Seldon on Terminus is Salvor Hardin (Leah Harvey), a woman created from genetic material from Dornick and Raych. As Hardin meets her mother Dornick after freeing from her from her stasis pod on the watery world of Synnax, Cleon XII is shocked to learn his seemingly loyal android companion Eto Demerzel (Laura Birn) has programming superseding his wishes, loyal only to legacy of the Cleon Dynasty rather than Cleon himself.

What Is the Empire’s New Plan?

Foundation season 2 opens with a failed assassination attempt on the current Brother Day, Cleon XVII, as Day seeks to break the genetic dynasty by taking on a wife to procreate and create a new lineage. This quietly upsets Demerzel while Day’s intended bride Queen Sareth (Ella-Rae Smith) secretly seeks to avenge her parents after they were killed by the Empire. Sareth seduces Brother Dawn (Cassian Bilton), the youngest of the three Cleon clones active at the time, convincing him she wants to bear his children instead.

Enraged after learning Terminus was not destroyed as the Empire had been led to believe, Day personally launches an attack on the planet and its orbital space station Invictus, connecting other Foundation worlds to it. Leading the attack on the Invictus is Bel Riose (Ben Daniels), a general who endured a lengthy imprisonment for his defiance towards the Empire. Under Day’s orders, Riose destroys the Invictus and causes it to collide into Terminus, even though the planetary devastation also means the likely death of Riose’s husband Glawen Curr (Dino Fetscher).

How Is Hari Seldon Trying to Stop the Empire?

While the digital copy of Seldon still exists and schemes from the Vault on Terminus, a very different Hari Seldon is resurrected in corporeal form after being freed by Dornick and Hardin from a relic known as the Prime Radiant. Disoriented from being trapped within the Prime Radiant and acclimating to his new lease on life, Seldon guides Dornick and Hardin to transfer his consciousness into a new body before the trio arrive on the remote planet of Ignis.

The digital Seldon on Terminus recruits a spacefaring rogue named Hober Mallow (Dimitri Leonidas) and monks Poly Verisof (Kulvinder Ghir) and Brother Constant (Isabella Laughland), who preach Seldon’s message, giving them each different tasks as part of his plans. Mallow is tasked with attempting to recruit the Empire’s Spacers with an offer of freedom from Day, but is rebuffed, escaping only thanks to the Foundation’s superior technology. After Day captures Constant and Mallow, he has them watch him annihilate Terminus.

Does Salvor Hardin Die?

On Ignis, Dornick and Hardin are targeted by powerful telepaths led by the sinister and calculating Tellem Bond (Rachel House), who intends to transfer her consciousness into Dornick’s body. After a fierce battle, Dornick and Hardin kill their attackers, with Seldon himself intervening to save Dornick’s life and brutally kill Bond. Before dying, Bond secretly transfers her consciousness into the body of one of her followers, giving her one last chance at revenge.