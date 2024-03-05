Ike Barinholtz Just Made Jeopardy! History

By becoming the first-ever Celebrity Jeopardy! champ to try his hand with the big guns in the ToC, Barinholtz had already made Jeopardy! history. And that level of history was what he was going to have to settle for. After all, it’s not like he could win the thing, right?

Welp. Ike Barinholtz won the thing.

In a thrilling March 4 matchup against Melissa Klapper and Ray Lalonde, Barinholtz correctly answered “Who is Ovid?” to the Final Jeopardy! prompt of “Far from Rome, this first century poet wrote, ‘The leader’s anger done, grant me the right to die in my native country.'” His ambitious wager of $13,801 launched him past Lalonde and Klapper’s totals to a $28,601 victory.

Shout out to @ikebarinholtz Truly incredible. I didn’t think there was any way he had Ovid written down. @Jeopardy #TournamentOfChampions pic.twitter.com/Ca49z47PqW — Eazy-E (@eric_d_veal) March 5, 2024

The notion of a celebrity contestant winning a typical Jeopardy! match is farfetched to begin with. Celebrity Jeopardy! is notably easier than its counterpart, a fact that Saturday Night Live delighted in lampooning during its Will Ferrell years. The Tournament of Champions is even more challenging than the already-challenging typical Jeopardy! – making the idea of a celebrity winning that to be borderline unthinkable. Yet Barinholtz not only won it, he defeated two incredibly impressive contestants to do so.

So how did Barinholtz pull it off? For starters, he’s obviously very smart. That always helps. But, as fans have long observed, comedians tend to do surprisingly well in the Jeopardy! format. Reddit user bravehamster conducted a study on the dataisbeautiful subreddit that suggested comedians and reporters typically perform the best on Celebrity Jeopardy!

Additionally, improv comedy (which Barinholtz has a background in) seems to have some crossover skill with Jeopardy! On the show, contestants are not able to buzz in until the host is finished reading a question. Having the ability to observe one’s environment, listen for context clues, then quickly react with the buzzer is a must.