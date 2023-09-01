Hulu New Releases: September 2023

Hulu remains one of the best value-for-money streamers out there in September, 2023, with a massive list of movie and TV additions coming to the service this month.

The big Hulu Original show this month is The Other Black Girl, and you’ll be able to binge the complete series when it arrives on September 13! The Other Black Girl is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, and focuses on Nella, who is an editorial assistant and the only Black girl at Wagner Books. When the company brings new girl Hazel aboard, Nella is delighted to finally see the staff hires at Wagner becoming more diverse, but everything is not as it seems, and things soon take a sinister turn. We will be watching!

Elsewhere on Hulu, the award-winning movie The Banshees of Inisherin lands on September 4, while the season two premieres of Welcome to Wrexham and American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 1 drop, and the complete season 24 of Law & Order: SVU will be available. Also streaming is Sanctuary, a dark comedy film that follows a dominatrix called Rebecca (Margaret Qualley) and her wealthy client (Christopher Abbott). It’s worth a look!

Here’s everything coming to Hulu (and leaving) in September…