Hulu New Releases: September 2023
Hulu has some great stuff lined up for September, including The Banshees of Inisherin and The Other Black Girl.
Hulu remains one of the best value-for-money streamers out there in September, 2023, with a massive list of movie and TV additions coming to the service this month.
The big Hulu Original show this month is The Other Black Girl, and you’ll be able to binge the complete series when it arrives on September 13! The Other Black Girl is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, and focuses on Nella, who is an editorial assistant and the only Black girl at Wagner Books. When the company brings new girl Hazel aboard, Nella is delighted to finally see the staff hires at Wagner becoming more diverse, but everything is not as it seems, and things soon take a sinister turn. We will be watching!
Elsewhere on Hulu, the award-winning movie The Banshees of Inisherin lands on September 4, while the season two premieres of Welcome to Wrexham and American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 1 drop, and the complete season 24 of Law & Order: SVU will be available. Also streaming is Sanctuary, a dark comedy film that follows a dominatrix called Rebecca (Margaret Qualley) and her wealthy client (Christopher Abbott). It’s worth a look!
Here’s everything coming to Hulu (and leaving) in September…
September 1
- Once Upon a Time: Complete Series Disney
- One Piece: Complete Seasons 9-10 (DUBBED)
- 27 Dresses
- A Good Day to Die Hard | 2013
- A Knight’s Tale | 2001
- An Education | 2009
- Bend It Like Beckham | 2003
- Breaking Up | 1997
- Chronicle | 2012
- Conan the Barbarian | 2011
- The Deep End Of The Ocean | 1999
- The Devil Wears Prada | 2006
- Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark | 2011
- Double Platinum | 1999
- Dragonball: Evolution | 2009
- Easy Virtue | 2009
- Evil Dead | 2013
- The Experiment | 2010
- The Good Son | 1993
- The Grudge 2 | 2006
- Hail Caesar! | 2016
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs | 2009
- Johnson Family Vacation | 2004
- Just Married | 2003
- Killers | 2010
- Larry Crowne | 2011
- The Last King of Scotland | 2006
- The Lego Movie | 2014
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part | 2019
- The Lego Ninjago Movie | 2017
- Little Fockers | 2010
- Meet the Fockers | 2004
- Meet the Parents | 2000
- Melancholia | 2011
- Moving On | 2022
- The Omen | 2006
- The Possession | 2012
- Raising Arizona | 1987
- Robin Hood | 2018
- Seven | 1995
- Simulant | 2023
- Sin City: A Dame to Kill For | 2014
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby | 2006
- The Transporter | 2002
- Transporter 2 | 2002
- Transporter 3 | 2008
- True Lies | 1994
- We Bought a Zoo | 2011
- Wedding Crashers | 2005
- Wild Hogs | 2007
September 3
- The Menu | 2022
- Ready Player One | 2018
September 4
- The Banshees of Inisherin | 2022
September 6
- Never Let Him Go: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)
September 7
- The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction
- 9/11: Escape From the Towers
- 9/11: Four Flights
- 9/11: I Was There
- 9/11: Inside Air Force One
- 9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93
- Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing
- LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad 2023: Complete Season 1
- My So Called Simple Life: Complete Season 1
- Zombie House Flipping: Complete Seasons 3-4
- Taurus | 2022
September 8
- 97 Minutes | 2023
- The Friendship Game | 2022
September 9
- Mad Max: Fury Road | 2015
September 10
- Corsage | 2022
September 11
- That’s So Raven: Complete Series
September 13
- The Other Black Girl: Complete Season (Hulu Original)
- FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Season 2 Premiere
- The Magic Flute | 2022
September 14
- Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 7 (Hulu Original)
- Court Cam: Complete Season 5
- Girl in the Closet
- Montecito: Dance Wives of California: Complete Season 1
- Phrogging: Hider in My House: Complete Season 1
- Top Shot: Complete Seasons 1-2
September 15
- The Burning Plain | 2008
- Europa Report | 2013
- Frontera | 2014
- The Good Doctor | 2011
- I Melt With You | 2011
- Love, Simon | 2018
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure | 2018
- Robots | 2023
- Two Lovers | 2008
- The Wrecking Crew | 2008
- World’s Greatest Dad | 2009
September 16
- Buffaloed | 2019
September 18
- Bad Axe | 2022
- Men in Black: International | 2019
September 20
- I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere
- Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere
- Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
September 21
- FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 1 Premiere
- Forged in Fire: Complete Season 5 & 9
- Sleeping with a Killer: Complete Season 1
- The Real SVU: Complete Season 1
- UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth
- UFOs: The White House Files
- UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files
- Sanctuary | 2022
September 22
- No One Will Save You: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
- iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream
- Law & Order: SVU: Complete Season 24
September 23
- iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream
- The Almond and the Seahorse | 2022
- What’s Love Got to Do With It? | 2022
September 25
- Krapopolis: Series Premiere
September 26
- Kitchen Nightmares: Season 8 Premiere
- Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 2 Premiere
September 27
- Love in Fairhope: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
September 28
- The Kardashians: Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)
- The Masked Singer: Season 10 Premiere
- Snake Oil: Series Premiere
- Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story
- Rachael Ray’s Italian Dream Home: Complete Season 1
- Storage Wars: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Surviving Marriage: Complete Season 1
- They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back: Complete Season 1
- The Accountant | 2016
September 29
- Hell’s Kitchen: Season 22 Premiere
- Lego Masters: Season 4 Premiere
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 10
- Sweetwater | 2023
Leaving Hulu – September 2023
September 1
- This Means War | 2010
September 4
- You’re Not You | 2014
September 8
- Wild Horses | 2015
September 10
- Dirty Weekend | 2015
- In Dubious Battle | 2016
September 11
- Blackfish | 2013
- The Grand Seduction | 2013
September 14
- 360 | 2011
- Life Partners | 2014
September 15
- The Full Monty | 2007
September 22
- Paris Can Wait | 2017
- Summer DaysSummer Nights | 2021
- Wrath of Man | 2021
September 23
- One Shot | 2021
- Skyfire | 2021
September 29
- The Grand Budapest Hotel | 2014
September 30
- A Good Year | 2006
- Alien | 1979
- Alien 3 | 1992
- Alien Resurrection | 1997
- Aliens | 1986
- All the Right Moves | 1983
- The Answer Man | 2009
- Attack The Block | 2011
- Bachelor Party | 1984
- Bachelorette | 2012
- Bandidas | 2006
- Bottle Rocket | 1996
- Brigsby Bear | 2017
- The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy | 2000
- Brother | 2001
- Bruno | 2009
- Celeste and Jesse Forever | 2012
- Center Stage | 2000
- Center Stage: Turn It Up | 2008
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory | 2005
- City Of Joy | 1992
- Cocktail | 1988
- The Covenant | 2006
- The Croods | 2013
- Deja Vu | 2006
- The Descendants | 2011
- The Devil Has a Name | 2019
- Die Hard | 1988
- Die Hard: With a Vengeance | 1995
- Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead | 1991
- El Chicano | 2018
- Elysium | 2013
- Ender’s Game | 2013
- Father of the Bride | 1991
- Father of the Bride II | 1995
- Flicka | 2006
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall | 2008
- The Guardian | 2006
- Here Comes The Boom | 2012
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey | 2012
- The Hulk | 2003
- I Know What You Did Last Summer | 1997
- The Internship | 2013
- Joy Ride | 2001
- Jumpin’ Jack Flash | 1986
- Kick-Ass | 2010
- Killing Gunther | 2017
- King Kong | 2005
- Lol | 2011
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers | 2002
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King | 2003
- Made of Honor | 2008
- The Man Who Knew Too Little | 1997
- Maudie | 2017
- Metro | 1997
- The Monuments Men | 2014
- Mortal Kombat | 2021
- Mrs. Doubtfire | 1993
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006
- No Eres Tu Soy Yo | 2011
- The Omen | 2006
- The Perfect Storm | 2000
- Phone Booth | 2003
- Pompeii | 2014
- Real Steel | 2011
- Red Tails | 2012
- Rio | 2011
- Shanghai Knights | 2003
- Shanghai Noon | 2000
- St. Elmo’s Fire | 1985
- Step Brothers | 2008
- Tim’s Vermeer | 2014
- Total Recall | 2012
- Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail | 2009
- The Walk | 2015
- The Weekend | 2019
- We’re The Millers | 2013
- What Happens in Vegas | 2008
- What’s Love Got To Do With It | 1993
- Whiplash | 2014
- Wild Things | 1998