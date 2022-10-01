Hulu New Releases: October 2022

When the name of your streaming service so neatly fits into the word “Halloween,” you have a moral imperative to bring the goods come spooky season. Thankfully Hulu is abiding by that obligation with its list of new releases for October 2022.

Halloween…or rather Huluween is set to be a big deal for the streamer. This month sees a bevy of horror offerings. On the TV side of things, the series adaptation of Clive Barker’s Hellraiser premieres on Oct. 7. That will be accompanied by two animated specials from Solar Opposites co-creator Justin Roiland. The first is A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special on Oct. 3, which is followed by The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! on Oct. 17.

Hulu’s original movies are decidedly spooky-centric this month as well. The horror meme movie Grimcutty premieres on Oct. 10 and will be followed by Matriarch on Oct. 21. Of course, many of the library titles in October are of the horror variety. October 1 sees the arrival of Evil Dead (2013), The Exorcism of Emily Rose, The Sixth Sense, and even The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Sinister 2 (Oct. 16) and Annabelle Creation (Oct. 20) debut later on.

Here is everything else coming to Hulu this month.