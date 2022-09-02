Classic ’80s Horror Movie Monster Finally Brought Back with New Look

While 1987’s Hellraiser never set the box office on fire and split critics down the middle, Clive Barker’s supernatural horror film has gone on to become a cult classic, spawning nine sequels. The films, centered on a mystical puzzle box called the Lament Configuration that summons extra-dimensional, sadomasochistic beings called Cenobites who cannot differentiate between pain and pleasure, are anchored by their leader Pinhead, who has rightfully become a horror movie icon.

Since the movie monster’s big screen debut, most of the sequels have featured English actor Doug Bradley in the role of Pinhead, and all of the Hellraiser films up to this point have portrayed Pinhead as a male character. That all changes with Hulu’s upcoming Hellraiser reboot from director David Bruckner. For the first time, Pinhead will be presented as a woman and portrayed by Sense8 actress Jaime Clayton. You can see the first look of Clayton as Pinhead below.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Bruckner explained the decision to cast Clayton, a trans woman, in the role. “We felt a kind of anticipation around the fans to reimagine the character,” Bruckner said. “We knew we wanted Pinhead to be a woman. Jamie was just the right person for the role. A person’s identity can be really exciting for a role in many ways, but I have to emphasize that Jamie absolutely killed, that’s how we got there.”

Pinhead wasn’t originally planned to be such a dominating presence in the Hellraiser films. Barker originally wanted one of the original film’s human antagonists, Julia, played by Clare Higgins, to be the central villain of the Hellraiser films moving forward, with the Cenobites serving more of a background role. However, when Higgins declined to participate in a sequel and audiences gravitated toward Pinhead, a new horror star was born.