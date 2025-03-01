Hulu New Releases: March 2025

The Hulu original series Good American Family premieres this month (March 19). The series stars Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy) and is a dramatic retelling of the adoption of Natalia Grace. Inspired by true events, Good American Family follows a midwestern couple who adopts someone they believe to be a young girl with a rare form of dwarfism. They soon come to realize that she might not be who she says she is, and is actually an adult rather than a child.

The Oscar nominated film Anora makes its way to Hulu on March 17. Starring Mikey Madison as the eponymous Anora a.k.a. Ani, this film follows a young sex worker as she impulsively falls in love with and marries the son of a Russian billionaire, something his father is not too thrilled with. This may be dropping after the Oscars air, but it’s never too late to catch up if you haven’t seen this film yet.

Speaking of The Oscars, the awards ceremony will be livestreamed on Hulu for the first time on March 2. Previously, Hulu subscribers were required to have the live TV add-on in order to catch the Oscars on ABC, but regular Hulu subscribers will be able to watch live as well.

Here’s everything that’s coming to (and leaving) Hulu in March