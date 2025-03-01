Hulu New Releases: March 2025
Good American Family and Anora highlight Hulu's exciting new releases this month
The Hulu original series Good American Family premieres this month (March 19). The series stars Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy) and is a dramatic retelling of the adoption of Natalia Grace. Inspired by true events, Good American Family follows a midwestern couple who adopts someone they believe to be a young girl with a rare form of dwarfism. They soon come to realize that she might not be who she says she is, and is actually an adult rather than a child.
The Oscar nominated film Anora makes its way to Hulu on March 17. Starring Mikey Madison as the eponymous Anora a.k.a. Ani, this film follows a young sex worker as she impulsively falls in love with and marries the son of a Russian billionaire, something his father is not too thrilled with. This may be dropping after the Oscars air, but it’s never too late to catch up if you haven’t seen this film yet.
Speaking of The Oscars, the awards ceremony will be livestreamed on Hulu for the first time on March 2. Previously, Hulu subscribers were required to have the live TV add-on in order to catch the Oscars on ABC, but regular Hulu subscribers will be able to watch live as well.
Here’s everything that’s coming to (and leaving) Hulu in March
March 1
Akeelah And The Bee (2006)
Alien (1979)
Alien 3 (1992)
Alien Resurrection (1997)
Alien Vs. Predator (2004)
Alien: Covenant (2017)
Aliens (1986)
Aliens Vs. Predator – Requiem (2007)
The Amateur (1982)
American Hustle En Español (2013)
American Hustle (2013)
The Angry Birds Movie (2016)
Anger Management (2003)
Big (1988)
Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) (2014)
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
Brooklyn (2015)
Couples Retreat (2009)
Crazy Heart (2010)
Dangerous Beauty (1998)
Firehouse Dog (2007)
Good Will Hunting (1997)
High Fidelity (2000)
Jojo Rabbit (2019)
L.A. Confidential (1997)
The Last King Of Scotland (2006)
The Legend of Zorro (2005)
Life Of Pi (2012)
Lincoln (2012)
My Cousin Vinny (1992)
The Other Guys (2010)
The Other Guys En Español (2010)
Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)
Predator (1987)
Predator 2 (1990)
Predators (2010)
The Predator (2018)
The Princess Bride (1987)
Prometheus (2012)
Pulp Fiction (1994)
Sideways (2004)
The Social Network (2010)
The Wrestler (2008)
Think Like A Man Too En Español (2014)
Think Like a Man Too (2014)
The Truman Show (1998)
3:10 to Yuma (2007)
True Grit (2010)
The Ugly Truth En Español (2009)
The Ugly Truth (2009)
Unbreakable (2000)
Wadjda (2013)
War Horse (2011)
Welcome To The Rileys (2010)
Whatever Works En Español (2009)
Whatever Works (2009)
Wild Target (2010)
March 2
The Oscars: Special Premiere
Love Again (2023)
Love Again En Español (2023)
March 3
Sensory Overload
March 4
The Gutter (2024)
March 6
Deli Boys: Complete Season 1
March 7
The Banger Sisters (2002)
Classified (2024)
Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)
Hellboy: The Crooked Man (2024)
The Inner Portrait (2025)
Notes On A Scandal (2006)
March 8
Babylon (2022)
Babylon En Español (2022)
March 10
American Idol: Season 8 Premiere
The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 8 Premiere
The Benefactor (2015)
Ca$h (2010)
Hesher (2010)
March 11
Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna: Documentary Premiere
New Life (2023)
March 12
Murai In Love: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 2
The Conners: Complete Seasons 1-5
March 13
Control Freak: Film Premiere
After the First 48: Season 9B
American Godfathers: The Five Families: Complete Season 1
Brigham Young: Architect Of Faith: Complete Season 1
Lifetime Presents Women Making History: Complete Season 1
Parents Gone Wild: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Best Of: Complete Season 5
Sentenced to Life: Teen Killers: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 26
The Boston Strangler
The First 48: Critical Minutes
Monster Hunter (2020)
Stepmom from Hell
March 14
Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years: Special Premiere
Fight Club (1999)
Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (2024)
The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)
The Prestige (2006)
True Lies (1994)
March 15
Premonition (2007)
Premonition En Español (2007)
The Roundup: No Way Out (2024)
The Roundup: Punishment (2024)
March 17
The Sabrina Soto Show: Complete Season 1
Anora (2024)
March 18
Carol (2015)
Exhibiting Forgiveness (2024)
March 19
Gannibal: Season 2 Premiere
Good American Family: Series Premiere
Hyper Knife: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 2B (DUBBED)
Magi: Compete Seasons 1-2 (DUBBED)
Rega Crimson: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
March 20
O’Dessa: Film Premiere
My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 2
Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys: Complete Season 1
The Proof Is Out There: Alien Edition: Complete Season 1
Rachael Ray in Tuscany: Complete Season 1
Trapped in the Rocky Mountains
March 21
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
March 22
The Jesus Music (2021)
March 23
The Machine (2023)
The Machine En Español (2023)
March 24
Wildflower (2022)
March 25
Big Boys: Complete Season 3
Dandelion (2024)
March 26
The Conners: Complete Season 6
March 27
The Conners: Season 8 Premiere
Alone: Complete Season 11
Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 4
Find My Country House: Complete Season 1
March 28
Chosen Family (2024)
The Line (2023)
March 31
The Fable: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Alex Cross (2012)
Bachelorette (2012)
Leaving Hulu – March 2025
March 1
Rubikon (2022)
March 2
Simulant (2023)
March 3
Benedetta (2021)
March 4
Lantern’s Lane (2021)
March 5
“Mark, Mary & Some Other People” (2021)
March 6
97 Minutes (2023)
Rabbit Academy: Mission Eggpossible (2022)
March 7
India Sweets and Spices (2021)
March 11
Multiverse (2022)
March 14
Bad Therapy (2020)
Bayou Caviar (2018)
Changeland (2019)
Flux Gourmet (2022)
Wetlands (2017)
You Can’t Kill Meme (2021)
You Laugh But It’s True (2011)
March 15
Official Competition (2021)
March 16
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (2021)
March 18
Captains of Za’atari (2021)
Manifest West (2022)
March 22
Section 8 (2022)
March 24
“Arts, Beats & Lyrics”
March 25
American Siege (2022)
Mass (2021)
March 31
Insomnium (2017)
Night Raiders (2021)
Snakehead (2021)