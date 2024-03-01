Hulu New Releases: March 2024
Here's everything coming to Hulu in March!
In terms of new original content coming to Hulu, March is a slight month, with the streamer’s highlight being the limited series premiere of We Were the Lucky Ones at the end of the month. The show, which is based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel, is inspired by the true story of a Jewish family who are separated at the start of WWII, and who then have to survive in order to eventually reunite. We Were the Lucky Ones stars Joey King from The Kissing Booth films alongside Percy Jackson‘s Logan Lerman, and debuts on March 28.
Here’s everything coming to Hulu (and leaving) in March…
Hulu New Releases – March 2024
March 1
- Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Dubbed)
- Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 2
- Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1
- Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem | 2007
- Ali | 2001
- Bad Teacher | 2011
- Batman Begins | 2005
- Beasts of the Southern Wild | 2012
- Belle | 2014
- Bend It Like Beckham | 2003
- Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) | 2014
- Blade Runner 2049 | 2017
- Dangerous Beauty | 1998
- The Descendants | 2011
- Dreamin’ Wild | 2022
- Drive Angry 3D | 2011
- Dune | 2021
- Dunkirk | 2017
- Enough Said | 2013
- Failure to Launch | 2006
- The Favourite | 2018
- Firehouse Dog | 2007
- Foxcatcher | 2014
- Goodfellas | 1990
- Goosebumps | 2015
- The Heat | 2013
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy | 2005
- The Hot Chick | 2002
- How I Live Now | 2013
- Ice Age: Continental Drift | 2012
- Inception | 2010
- Kingdom Come | 2001
- L.A. Confidential | 1997
- Legends of the Fall | 1994
- Life of Pi | 2012
- My Cousin Vinny | 1992
- No Good Deed | 2014
- Person To Person | 2017
- Pokemon Detective Pikachu | 2019
- Salt | 2010
- Scarface | 1983
- Sexy Beast | 2001
- Shark Tale | 2004
- Sisters | 2015
- The Spirit | 2008
- Stand by Me | 1986
- Street Kings | 2008
- Surrogates | 2009
- Takers | 2010
- The Tree of Life | 2011
- Thank You for Smoking | 2006
- Thirteen | 2003
- Win Win | 2011
- The Wrestler | 2008
March 2
- Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8H
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood | 2019
March 5
- Queens: Docuseries Premiere
- MasterChef Junior: Season 9 Premiere
- So You Think You Can Dance: Season 18 Premiere
- The Marsh King’s Daughter | 2023
March 6
- Extraordinary: Complete Season 2
- Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 2 Premiere
- The Cleaning Lady: Season 3 Premiere
- Port Protection Alaska: Complete Season 7
March 7
- The Masked Singer: Season 11 Premiere
- Animal Control: Season 2 Premiere
- 30 Something Grandma: Complete Season 1
- Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story | 2023
- Alone: Complete Season 10
- Hoarders: Complete Season 14
- My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 1
March 8
- Cash Out | 2023
March 12
- Blackfish | 2013
March 14
- Deliciously Twisted Classics: Complete Season 1
- The First 48: Complete Season 23
- Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini| 2023
- The Stones and Brian Jones | 2023
March 15
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 20 Premiere
- Station 19: Season 7 Premiere
- 9-1-1: Season 7 Premiere
- Diggers | 2006
- Children of the Corn | 2023
- Life Partners | 2014
- Taken | 2009
- Taken 2 | 2012
- 360 | 2011
March 17
- St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Livestream
March 19
- Photographer: Season 1 Premiere
March 20
- Life Below Zero: Complete Season 22
March 21
- Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: Documentary Premiere
- Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19B
- I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 2
- The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 1
- Pawn Stars: Complete Season 21
- Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard | 2023
March 22
- Davey & Jonesie’s Locker: Complete Season 1
- My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (Dubbed, Subbed)
March 24
- One Shot | 2021
- Skyfire | 2021
March 25
- Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Charlie’s Angels | 2019
March 26
- DC League of Super-Pets | 2022
- Montana Story | 2022
March 27
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Complete Season 7
- The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed)
March 28
- We Were The Lucky Ones: Complete Season 1
- Spy X Family: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed)
- Beyond the Headlines: The Series: Complete Season 1
- Cultureshock: Complete Season 1
- Cult Justice: Complete Season 1
- Secrets of Penthouse: Complete Season 1
- To Kill a Stepfather | 2023
- $100 Makeover: Complete Season 1
- 24 Hour Flip: Complete Season 1
March 29
- Fright Krewe: Complete Season 2
- Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Paint | 2023
March 30
- FX’s SPERMWORLD: Documentary Premiere
- A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express | 2023
March 31
- Black Clover: Complete Seasons 3 and 4 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Blue Lock: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Dr. Stone: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Mob Psycho 100 : Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family | 2011
- Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail | 2009
Leaving Hulu – March 2024
March 1
- The Square | 2017
- Wasted! The Story of Food Waste | 2017
March 2
- Active Measures | 2018
March 5
- Amsterdam | 2022
- Crazy Rich Asians | 2018
March 7
- Among the Shadows | 2019
- A Star is Born | 2018
March 12
- The Banshees of Inisherin | 2022
March 13
- Hell Hath No Fury | 2021
March 14
- All Good Things | 2010
- Drinking Buddies | 2013
- Love, Simon | 2018
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure | 2018
- Nature Calls | 2012
- Please Stand By | 2017
March 15
- I Think We’re Alone Now | 2018
March 31
- Batman Begins | 2005
- Belle | 2014
- Best Night Ever | 2013
- Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) | 2014
- Bronson | 2008
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days | 2012
- Dunkirk | 2017
- The Empty Man | 2020
- Enough Said | 2013
- The Favourite | 2018
- Goon | 2011
- Goodfellas | 1990
- How to be Single | 2016
- The Life Before Her Eyes | 2007
- Inception | 2010
- Jason Bourne | 2016
- Judas and the Black Messiah | 2021
- Man On Wire | 2008
- Mr. Nobody (Extended Cut) | 2009
- Nightmare Alley | 2021
- The Notebook | 2004
- The Oxford Murders | 2008
- The Right Kind Of Wrong | 2013
- Second Act | 2018
- The Sorcerer And The White Snake | 2011
- Tucker & Dale vs. Evil | 2010
- Underwater | 2020
- The Wolfpack | 2015
- Young@Heart | 2007