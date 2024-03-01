In terms of new original content coming to Hulu, March is a slight month, with the streamer’s highlight being the limited series premiere of We Were the Lucky Ones at the end of the month. The show, which is based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel, is inspired by the true story of a Jewish family who are separated at the start of WWII, and who then have to survive in order to eventually reunite. We Were the Lucky Ones stars Joey King from The Kissing Booth films alongside Percy Jackson‘s Logan Lerman, and debuts on March 28.

Here’s everything coming to Hulu (and leaving) in March…

Hulu New Releases – March 2024

March 1

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Dubbed)

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 2

Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem | 2007

Ali | 2001

Bad Teacher | 2011

Batman Begins | 2005

Beasts of the Southern Wild | 2012

Belle | 2014

Bend It Like Beckham | 2003

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) | 2014

Blade Runner 2049 | 2017

Dangerous Beauty | 1998

The Descendants | 2011

Dreamin’ Wild | 2022

Drive Angry 3D | 2011

Dune | 2021

Dunkirk | 2017

Enough Said | 2013

Failure to Launch | 2006

The Favourite | 2018

Firehouse Dog | 2007

Foxcatcher | 2014

Goodfellas | 1990

Goosebumps | 2015

The Heat | 2013

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy | 2005

The Hot Chick | 2002

How I Live Now | 2013

Ice Age: Continental Drift | 2012

Inception | 2010

Kingdom Come | 2001

L.A. Confidential | 1997

Legends of the Fall | 1994

Life of Pi | 2012

My Cousin Vinny | 1992

No Good Deed | 2014

Person To Person | 2017

Pokemon Detective Pikachu | 2019

Salt | 2010

Scarface | 1983

Sexy Beast | 2001

Shark Tale | 2004

Sisters | 2015

The Spirit | 2008

Stand by Me | 1986

Street Kings | 2008

Surrogates | 2009

Takers | 2010

The Tree of Life | 2011

Thank You for Smoking | 2006

Thirteen | 2003

Win Win | 2011

The Wrestler | 2008

March 2