Hulu New Releases: June 2023
We have a list of the new Hulu movies and shows arriving in June 2023 including The Bear season 2.
It’s summer time on Hulu and that can only mean one thing. With its list of new releases for June 2023, Hulu is bringing back last summer’s unexpected hit.
FX’s The Bear season 2 premieres all episodes on June 22. If you’re not already captivated by this intense culinary story about the little Italian beef shop that could, definitely catch up now. This time around, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and friends will attempt a major foodie rebrand. The only other Hulu series of note this month is the docuseries The Age of Influence. Premiering on June 5, this doc will examine the dark side of influencer culture.
Just like its corporate partner Disney+, Hulu will premiere Eva Longoria’s directorial debut, Flamin’ Hot, in June 9. The movie tells the true story of Frito-Lay janitor Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia) who created an iconic snack that forever changed the food industry. Also premiering this month is Jagged Mind on June 15.
June 1 sees the arrival of library titles like Attack the Block, The Goonies, and The Twilight Saga. Later on Hulu will play host to Dune (June 10), Ender’s Game (June 16), and Barbarian (June 25).
Here is everything else coming to Hulu this month.
Hulu New Releases – June 2023
June 1
One Piece: Episodes 382-457 (DUBBED)
Queen Sugar: Complete Seventh and Final Season
Vida: Complete Third and Final Season
3:10 to Yuma | 2007
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter | 2011
Attack The Block | 2011
Best Night Ever | 2013
Bewitched | 2005
Borat | 2006
Brigsby Bear | 2017
The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy | 2000
Bronson | 2008
Brother | 2001
Carnage | 2011
Celeste and Jesse Forever | 2012
Center Stage | 2000
Center Stage: Turn It Up | 2008
Chasing Mavericks | 2011
The Comebacks | 2006
The Cookout | 2004
The Day After Tomorrow | 2004
The Day The Earth Stood Still | 2008
Delivery Man | 2013
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman | 2005
Due Date | 2010
Freddy Got Fingered | 2001
From Paris with Love | 2010
The Girl Next Door | 2004
The Good Shepherd | 2006
Goon | 2011
The Goonies | 1985
Gridiron Gang | 2006
Grown Ups | 2010
Grown Ups 2 | 2013
Hall Pass | 2011
Hoffa | 1992
Idiocracy | 2006
The International | 2009
Knight And Day | 2010
Life Before Her Eyes | 2007
The Little Hours | 2017
Man On Wire | 2008
The Marine | 2006
The Marine 2 | 2009
Monster House | 2006
The Monuments Men | 2014
Mr. Deeds | 2002
Mr. Nobody | 2009
The Newton Boys | 1998
Notorious | 2009
One Hour Photo | 2002
The Oxford Murders | 2008
Pompeii | 2014
Predators | 2010
The Quarry | 2020
The Right Kind Of Wrong | 2013
The Ringer | 2005
Rio | 2011
Role Models | 2008
Semi-Pro | 2008
Slackers | 2002
The Sorcerer And The White Snake | 2011
Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron | 2002
St. Elmo’s Fire | 1985
This Means War | 2010
Three Identical Strangers | 2018
Tim’s Vermeer | 2014
Tucker And Dale Vs. Evil | 2010
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie | 1997
The Twilight Saga: New Moon | 2009
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse | 2010
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 | 2011
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 | 2012
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail | 2009
The Upside | 2017
Vice | 2018
What to Expect When You’re Expecting | 2012
Win Win | 2010
The Wolfpack | 2015
The X-Files: I Want to Believe | 2008
June 2
Searching for Soul Food: Complete Season 1
Christmas with the Campbells | 2022
The Devil Conspiracy | 2022
Rubikon | 2022
June 3
Baby Ruby | 2022
Keanu | 2016
June 5
The Age of Influence: Complete Season 1
June 6
Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere
Cruel Summer: Season 2 Premiere
Stars on Mars: Series Premiere
The Secret Garden | 2020
June 7
Somewhere Boy: Complete Season 1
June 8
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 16 Premiere
The Amazing Maurice | 2022
June 9
Flamin’ Hot | 2023
Murder at Yellowstone City | 2022
June 10
Dune | 2021
June 11
53rd Annual LA Pride Parade: Livestream
June 13
Hazlo Como Hombre | 2017
The Little Alien | 2022
June 14
FX’s The Full Monty: Complete Season 1
June 15
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 6
Jagged Mind | 2023
The Wonder Years: Season 2 Premiere
6 Days | 2017
All Good Things | 2010
Drinking Buddies | 2013
Nature Calls | 2012
Please Stand By | 2017
June 16
The Apology | 2022
Chevalier | 2023
Ender’s Game | 2013
Maybe I Do | 2023
June 22
FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 2
Trigun Stampede: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
June 23
By the Grace of the Gods: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
Infinity Pool | 2023
Wildflower | 2022
June 24
2023 Pride Houston Parade: Livestream
June 25
Pride Across America: Livestream
Barbarian | 2022
June 27
The Bachelorette: Season 20 Premiere
Claim to Fame: Season 2 Premiere
June 28
Guns Akimbo | 2020
June 29
Grown-ish: Final Season Premiere
June 30
The Night Manager: Part 2 Premiere
Generation Gap: Season 2 Premiere
Press Your Luck: Season 5 Premiere
Burial | 2022
The Grand Budapest Hotel | 2014
Linoleum | 2022
Leaving Hulu – June 2023
June 4
Stronger | 2017
June 11
Dunkirk | 2017
June 13
Higher Power | 2018
June 14
2 Days In New York | 2012
Alan Partridge | 2013
Freakonomics | 2010
I Give It A Year | 2013
June 18
My Little Pony | 2017
June 19
Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat | 2017
June 23
The Meg | 2018
June 25
Blade Runner 2049 | 2017
June 28
Death on the Nile | 2022
Monsters and Men | 2018
June 30
The ABCs Of Death | 2012
The ABCs Of Death 2 | 2014
Adam | 2009
American Psycho | 2000
Anonymous | 2011
Armored | 2009
Baby Mama | 2008
Bad Milo! | 2013
Because Of Winn-Dixie | 2005
Bend It Like Beckham | 2003
Beverly Hills Ninja | 1997
Boys on the Side | 1995
Bridesmaids | 2011
The Brothers | 2001
CHiPS | 2017
Clash Of The Titans | 2010
Copycat | 1995
Courage Under Fire | 1996
Date Night | 2010
The Diary of a Teenage Girl | 2015
Dredd | 2012
The Fan | 1996
Father of the Bride | 1991
Father Of The Bride Part Ii | 1995
The Forgotten | 2004
Glee the 3D Concert Movie | 2011
Glory | 1989
Hacksaw Ridge | 2016
Haywire | 2012
High Fidelity | 2000
Hitman | 2007
Honeymoon | 2014
Horrible Bosses | 2011
I Saw The Devil | 2010
It | 2017
Jack And Diane | 2012
Joe Somebody | 2001
John Tucker Must Die | 2006
The Lady in the Van | 2016
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen | 2003
Lincoln | 2012
Made in America | 1993
Marrowbone | 2017
Mission To Mars | 2000
Moulin Rouge! | 2001
Mr. Popper’s Penguins | 2011
The Negotiator | 1998
Prom Night | 2008
Prometheus | 2011
The Proposal | 2009
Que Pena Tu Vida | 2016
Rampage | 2018
Revenge of the Nerds | 1984
Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise | 1987
Righteous Kill | 2008
Rise of the Planet of the Apes | 2011
Runaway Jury | 2003
Satanic | 2016
The Secret Life of Bees | 2008
Selena | 1997
Sixteen Candles | 1984
Splinter | 2008
Te Presento A Laura | 2010
Think Like a Man | 2012
Tyrel | 2018
V/H/S | 2012
V/H/S 2 | 2013
V/H/S: Viral | 2014
Vanishing On 7th Street | 2010
We Own the Night | 2007
The Wife | 2018
What to Expect When You’re Expecting | 2012
XX | 2017