Hulu New Releases: January 2024

As the aftereffects of the writers’ and actors’ strikes hit streaming in a big way, there’s not a lot of new content to offer subscribers early in 2024. Hulu still has some interesting things to offer in January, though.

The biggest new Hulu Original series in the new year is Death and Other Details, a locked room murder mystery starring Mandy Patinkin as Rufus Cotesworth, who is said to be the world’s greatest detective – at least in this universe. In the new series, Cotesworth comes to the rescue when an unfortunate soul is killed on lavish Mediterranean ocean liner, and he has to team up with the prime suspect (Violett Beane) to solve the crime.

The big Original movie premiere in January is Self Reliance, which follows a middle-aged dude (Jake Johnson) who gets randomly invited into a limo by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg, and is soon offered a shot at winning a million dollars if he can stay alive for a month while elite assassins try to kill him. The only way to survive is for him to constantly be with other people, as the assassins aren’t allowed to kill him if he’s not alone.

Here’s everything coming to Hulu (and leaving) in January…