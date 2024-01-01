Hulu New Releases: January 2024
Here's everything Hulu will be streaming in the new year!
As the aftereffects of the writers’ and actors’ strikes hit streaming in a big way, there’s not a lot of new content to offer subscribers early in 2024. Hulu still has some interesting things to offer in January, though.
The biggest new Hulu Original series in the new year is Death and Other Details, a locked room murder mystery starring Mandy Patinkin as Rufus Cotesworth, who is said to be the world’s greatest detective – at least in this universe. In the new series, Cotesworth comes to the rescue when an unfortunate soul is killed on lavish Mediterranean ocean liner, and he has to team up with the prime suspect (Violett Beane) to solve the crime.
The big Original movie premiere in January is Self Reliance, which follows a middle-aged dude (Jake Johnson) who gets randomly invited into a limo by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg, and is soon offered a shot at winning a million dollars if he can stay alive for a month while elite assassins try to kill him. The only way to survive is for him to constantly be with other people, as the assassins aren’t allowed to kill him if he’s not alone.
Here’s everything coming to Hulu (and leaving) in January…
Hulu New Releases – January 2024
January 1
- Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024: Special Premiere
- Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20
- Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21
- Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22
- Walker, Texas Ranger: Complete Seasons 1-9
- After Earth | 2013
- Arkansas | 2020
- Astro Boy | 2009
- Compliance | 2012
- Dirty Dancing | 1987
- Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights | 2004
- Empire Records | 1995
- The Eyes Of My Mother | 2016
- The Fight | 2020
- Flawless | 2007
- Frank | 2014
- The Guard | 2011
- Grandma | 2015
- Godzilla vs Kong | 2021
- Heat | 1995
- Hero | 1992
- Hook | 1991
- Home Alone | 1990
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York | 1992
- How to Be a Latin Lover | 2017
- I Think I Love My Wife | 2007
- Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser | 2015
- The King Of Comedy | 1983
- Little Manhattan | 2005
- The Mummy | 1999
- The Mummy Returns | 2001
- The Mummy | 2017
- The Nightmare Before Christmas | 1993
- Pineapple Express | 2008
- Prince Avalanche | 2013
- Shoplifters | 2018
- The Spy Who Dumped Me | 2018
- Stomp the Yard | 2007
- Straight Outta Compton | 2015
- Stuart Little | 1999
- Stuart Little 2 | 2002
- Super Troopers | 2002
- War of the Worlds | 2005
- X-Men: First Class | 2011
- Year One | 2009
- 21 Jump Street | 2012
- 22 Jump Street | 2014
January 2
- The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
- 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters | 2019
January 3
- The Floor: Series Premiere
- Good Trouble: Season 5B Premiere
- Ishura: Series Premiere
- RBG | 2018
January 4
- Daughters of the Cult: Complete Season 1
- I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere
- We Are Family: Series Premiere
- Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19
- Alien Encounters : Complete Season 1
- Be the BOSS: Complete Season 1
- Rowhouse Showdown: Complete Season 1
- Danger Below Deck |2023
January 5
- All Fun and Games | 2023
- The System | 2022
January 7
- The Incredible Pol Farm: Series Premiere
- Rare Objects | 2023
January 8
- The Great North: Season 4 Premiere
- Grimsburg: Series Premiere
- Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
- Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
January 9
- Synduality Noir: Season 1, Pt. 2 Premiere
- Echo: Complete Season 1
- Safe Home: Complete Season 1
- Beyond Utopia | 2023
January 11
- Cold Case Files: Complete Season 4
- The UnXplained: Complete Season 5
- Say It To My Face!: Complete Season 1
- She Made Them Do It | 2013
January 12
- Self Reliance: Film Premiere
- Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 1: Special Premiere
- Miranda’s Victim | 2023
January 15
- Heartland: Complete Season 15
- The Last Circus | 2010
- The Last Days On Mars | 2013
- Uncharted | 2022
- The Wave | 2015
January 16
- Death and Other Details: Complete Season 1
- 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere
- Umma | 2022
January 17
- A Shop for Killers: Series Premiere
January 18
- Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 4
- The First 48: The Detective Speaks: Complete Season 1
- The First 48: Complete Season 22
- Hidden Murder Island | 2023
- Invisible Beauty | 2023
January 19
- Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 2: Special Premiere
- The Baker | 2022
- Dangerous Waters | 2023
January 22
- Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Complete Season 1
January 23
- America’s Most Wanted: Season 2 Premiere
- The Bachelor: Season 28 Premiere
- TMZ Investigates: Season Premiere
January 24
- Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1
- King Richard | 2021
- Jinxed at First: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
January 25
- Chrissy and Dave Dine Out Series Premiere
- Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 2
- History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan: Complete Season 1
- Look Who is Stalking | 2023
January 26
- The Good Mother | 2023
- Deliver Us | 2023
- Imitation Game | 2014
January 27
- Brian Banks | 2019
January 28
- R.M.N. | 2022
January 29
- Next Level Chef: Season 3 Premiere
January 30
- First – Time Buyer: Complete Season 4
Leaving Hulu – January 2024
January 3
- Christmas Child | 2004
- Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas | 2014
January 7
- 13 Assassins | 2010
- Jesus Camp | 2006
- The Queen Of Versailles | 2012
January 9
- 12 Strong | 2018
January 10
- Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead | 2007
- Central Intelligence | 2016
January 14
- Camp Nowhere | 1994
- The Christmas Candle | 2013
- Main Street | 2010
- Serious Moonlight | 2009
- Woman Thou Art Loosed | 2004
- Zero Days | 2016
January 17
- The Quake | 2018
January 21
- The Tax Collector | 2020
January 24
- Barbarian | 2022
January 28
- Begin Again | 2014
- White Snake | 2019
January 31
- Alien vs. Predator | 2004
- Apollo 11 | 2019
- Armageddon | 1998
- Australia | 2008
- Carpool | 1996
- Contagion | 2011
- Deck the Halls | 2006
- Deep Blue Sea | 1999
- Easy Virtue | 2009
- Five Feet Apart | 2019
- Friendsgiving | 2020
- Godzilla 2000 | 2000
- Godzilla: Final Wars | 2005
- Goodbye Lover | 1999
- Home Alone | 1990
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York | 1992
- Home Alone 3 | 1997
- In Time | 2011
- Magic Mike’s Last Dance | 2023
- The Marine 4: Moving Target | 2015
- Miracle On 34th Street | 1947
- Miracle on 34th Street | 1994
- Mona Lisa Smile | 2003
- The Mummy | 2017
- Nightride | 2021
- The Nutcracker | 1993
- The One I Love | 2014
- Outbreak | 1995
- Pacific Rim | 2013
- Perfect Stranger | 2007
- Poseidon | 2006
- The Sandlot | 1993
- Second Best | 1994
- The Secret Scripture | 2016
- See How They Run | 2022
- Shallow Hal | 2001
- Shock and Awe | 2017
- Space Jam: A New Legacy | 2021
- Teddy Kollek | 1995
- Tigerland | 2000
- Trance | 2011
- Twister | 1996