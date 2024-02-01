It’s a fairly packed month on Hulu this February thanks to the addition of some interesting TV shows from FX and ABC. While the streamer’s own original content is somewhat limited – Life + Beth is returning for season 2 – you can also catch the new series of Feud this month. The new installment in Ryan Murphy’s juicy anthology show is based on the bestseller Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era by Laurence Leamer, and tells the story of Truman Capote’s betrayal and fall-out with New York’s most glamorous socialites. The cast is absolutely stacked, with Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny and Calista Flockhart all swearing delicious revenge on Tom Hollander’s Capote.

Also via Hulu in February comes the third season of Abbott Elementary, along with new episodes of The Connors, The Good Doctor, Will Trent, and The Rookie. But if you’re in the mood for a film, Hulu hopes you’ll check out the streaming debut of Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins. Starring Michael Fassbender, the movie follows the American Samoa soccer team as they embark on a quest to finally put some respect on their name after a humiliating FIFA defeat.

Here’s everything coming to Hulu (and leaving) in February…

Hulu New Releases – February 2024

February 1