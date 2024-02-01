Hulu New Releases: February 2024
Check out everything coming to Hulu this month!
It’s a fairly packed month on Hulu this February thanks to the addition of some interesting TV shows from FX and ABC. While the streamer’s own original content is somewhat limited – Life + Beth is returning for season 2 – you can also catch the new series of Feud this month. The new installment in Ryan Murphy’s juicy anthology show is based on the bestseller Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era by Laurence Leamer, and tells the story of Truman Capote’s betrayal and fall-out with New York’s most glamorous socialites. The cast is absolutely stacked, with Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny and Calista Flockhart all swearing delicious revenge on Tom Hollander’s Capote.
Also via Hulu in February comes the third season of Abbott Elementary, along with new episodes of The Connors, The Good Doctor, Will Trent, and The Rookie. But if you’re in the mood for a film, Hulu hopes you’ll check out the streaming debut of Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins. Starring Michael Fassbender, the movie follows the American Samoa soccer team as they embark on a quest to finally put some respect on their name after a humiliating FIFA defeat.
Here’s everything coming to Hulu (and leaving) in February…
Hulu New Releases – February 2024
February 1
- FX’s Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Limited Series Premiere
- Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (DUBBED)
- Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1
- Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3
- Addicted | 2014
- America’s Sweethearts | 2001
- Baby Boy | 2001
- Big Momma’s House | 2000
- Black Knight | 2001
- The Cabin in the Woods | 2012
- Call Me By Your Name | 2017
- Client 9 | 2010
- Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2 | 2013
- Date Movie | 2006
- Dear John | 2010
- The Descent | 2005
- Eat Pray Love | 2010
- The Eye | 2008
- First Daughter | 2004
- Force Majeure | 2014
- Gnomeo & Juliet | 2011
- Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. | 2004
- Hitch | 2005
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back | 1998
- Jason Bourne | 2016
- Jack And Jill | 2011
- Judas and the Black Messiah | 2021
- Jumanji | 1995
- Just My Luck | 2006
- Jumping the Broom | 2011
- Knight And Day | 2010
- Life or Something Like It | 2002
- Love is Strange | 2014
- Man on Fire | 1987
- Men Of Honor | 2000
- Monster In-Law | 2005
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith | 2005
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006
- Night Catches Us | 2007
- Notorious | 2009
- Obsessed | 2009
- Pretty Woman | 1990
- Secrets of Eden | 2012
- The Secret Life Of Bees | 2008
- Sisters | 2006
- Soul Food | 1997
- Twilight | 2008
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon | 2009
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse | 2010
- Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 1 | 2012
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 | 2012
- Valentine’s Day | 2010
- Warm Bodies | 2013
- The Watch | 2012
- What’s Your Number? | 2011
- 12 Years A Slave | 2013
- The 40 Year-Old Virgin | 2005
- 500 Days Of Summer | 2009
February 2
- Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1
- Genius: MLK/X: Limited Series Premiere
- Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere
- Freelance | 2022
February 4
- Alien Vs. Predator | 2004
- Beloved | 1998
- Hope Floats | 1998
- Predator | 1987
- Predator 2 | 1990
February 5
- Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Special Premiere
- Antebellum | 2020
February 6
- Camp Hideout | 2023
February 7
- Johnson: Complete Seasons 1-3
- 50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2
February 8
- Abbott Elementary: Season 3 Premiere
- The Conners: Season 6 Premiere
- Not Dead Yet: Season 2 Premiere
- 10 Things I Hate About You | 1999
- True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1
- After The First 48: Complete Season 8
- Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
- Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
- The Last Song | 2010
- Love & Other Drugs | 2010
- Romeo + Juliet | 1996
February 9
- Suncoast: Film Premiere
- The Abyss | 1989
- Cat Person | 2023
- The Lost King | 2022
February 10
- The Lost City | 2022
February 11
- Father Stu | 2022
February 12
- Blended | 2014
February 13
- The Space Race: Documentary Premiere
- Cleaning Up: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
February 14
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 6 Premiere
February 15
- Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2
- Beach Hunters:: Complete Seasons 7 and 8
- Cake Boss: Complete Season 15
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5
- Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
- Flea Market Flip Complete Season 13
- Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1
- Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 3
- Man vs. Wild :Complete Season 4
- My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 5
- My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 5
- Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 6
- Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 7
- Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 2 and 4
- Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 10 and 23
- 1,000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 3
- Infinite Storm | 2022
- Joan Baez: I Am A Noise | 2023
- Next Goal Wins | 2022
- Prometheus | 2012
- 2:22 | 2017
February 16
- Life + Beth: Complete Season 2
- Pod Generation | 2023
February 17
- Amulet | 2020
February 19
- American Idol: Season 22 Premiere
- Nomadland | 2021
February 20
- Operation Arctic Cure: Special Premiere
February 21
- The Good Doctor: Season 7 Premiere
- The Rookie: Season 6 Premiere
- Will Trent: Season 2 Premiere
- Blue Birthday: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
February 22
- Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2
February 23
- Mercy Road | 2021
February 24
- Dragonkeeper | 2022
- Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow | 2022
February 25
- Monica | 2023
February 27
- FX’s Shōgun: Limited Series Premiere
February 28
- Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1
- Those Who Wish Me Dead | 2021
February 29
- Me, Hereafter: Complete Docuseries
- St. Vincent | 2014
- The Shack | 2017
Leaving Hulu – February 2024
February 1
- Lucky | 2017
February 2
- Burn | 2019
- Haunt | 2019
- Jungle| 2017
February 5
- Season of the Witch | 2011
February 6
- Edge of Tomorrow | 2014
February 7
- A Piece of Cake | 2021
February 9
- Brimstone | 2016
- Jesus Henry Christ | 2011
- Pound of Flesh | 2015
- The Perfect Weapon | 2016
- The Matrix Resurrections | 2021
February 11
- Rise of the Footsolider | 2021
February 14
- Babylon A.D. | 2008
- District B13 | 2004
- Hammer Of The Gods | 2013
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy | 2005
- I, Robot | 2004
- Solaris | 2002
February 16
- All Roads Lead to Rome | 2015
- Black November | 2012
- Forsaken | 2015
- Intruders | 2015
- La Boda De Valentina | 2018
February 23
- Life of the Party | 2018
- A Million Little Pieces | 2018
- Prisoners of the Sun | 2013
- 211 | 2018
February 26
- Paddington 2 | 2018
February 27
- The Fault In Our Stars | 2014
February 28
- Ceremony | 2010
- The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe | 2005
- The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian | 2008
- The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader | 2010
- The Double | 2013
- The Extra Man | 2010
- The First Monday In May | 2016
- Food Inc | 2008
- Good Day To Be Black And Sexy | 2008
- Lupin III: The First | 2019
- Nobody Walks | 2012
- Ondine | 2009
- Outrage: Way of the Yakuza | 2010
- National Treasure | 2004
- National Treasure: Book Of Secrets | 2007
- The Nightmare Before Christmas | 1993
- Pusher II: With Blood on My Hands | 2004
- Pusher III: I’m the Angel of Death | 2005
- Pusher I | 1996
- The Sacrament | 2013
- The Shack | 2017
- Snowpiercer | 2014
- Synchronicity | 2015
- Sin City: A Dame to Kill For | 2014
- Paddington | 2015
February 29
- A Good Day to Die Hard | 2013
- A Knight’s Tale | 2001
- Airheads | 1994
- Apartment Troubles | 2014
- Beasts Of The Southern Wild | 2012
- Die Hard With a Vengeance | 1995
- District 9 | 2009
- Epic Movie | 2007
- Flatliners | 1990
- Friends With Money | 2006
- Frozen River | 2008
- Get Low | 2010
- Girl, Interrupted | 1999
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters | 2019
- Godzilla vs Kong | 2021
- Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters | 2013
- The Hustler | 1961
- Ice Age: Continental Drift | 2010
- Magic Mike | 2012
- Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian | 2009
- Planet of the Apes (2000) | 2001
- Pineapple Express | 2008
- Shutter | 2008
- Sommersby | 1993
- Splash | 1984
- Straight Outta Compton | 2015
- War of the Worlds | 2005
- 21 Jump Street | 2012
- 22 Jump Street | 2014
- 27 Dresses