Hulu New Releases: December 2023
Take a look at all the gifts Hulu will be delivering to you in December.
It’s an interesting month ahead on Hulu, as the streamer rolls out some of the series it’s been keeping in its back pocket for the holiday season.
On December 15, the first season of Such Brave Girls will arrive. The sitcom follows a dysfunctional family – and we mean dysfunctional! – that includes real-life sisters Kat Sadler and Lizzie Davidson. British comedian Sadler has previously written for The News Quiz, Hypothetical, and Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable, but this is her first big TV project. “Everything we joke about in the show is from a place of lived experience,” she told Funny Women. “I wish I could say this is a heart-warming show about overcoming trauma, but that would be a lie. It’s about three toxic, damaged egomaniacs manipulating the world and each other for their own personal gain, vengeance and glory…just like in Little Women.” Sounds good!
Later in the month, Woori the Virgin season one will debut. It’s a South Korean remake of the popular comedy-drama series Jane the Virgin (which was also a loose remake of the Venezuelan telenovela Juana la Virgen. Gotta be at least one virgin birth in December we assume, per tradition!
Here’s everything coming to Hulu (and leaving) in December…
Hulu New Releases – December 2023
December 1
- The Eric Andrew Show: Complete Season 6
- CoComelon – JJ’s Animal Time: Complete Season 2
- One Piece: Complete Season 11 (SUBBED)
- Airheads | 1994
- The Bourne Identity | 2002
- The Bourne Supremacy | 2004
- The Bourne Legacy | 2012
- The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe | 2005
- The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian | 2008
- The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader | 2010
- The Day The Earth Stood Still | 2008
- District 9 | 2009
- Epic Movie | 2007
- Epic | 2011
- Ever After | 1998
- Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters | 2013
- Harry Brown | 2009
- Harvard Park | 2012
- High School High | 1996
- High-rise | 2015
- Hostel: Part III | 2011
- Hudson Hawk | 1991
- The Hustler | 1961
- House Of Flying Daggers | 2004
- Hustlers | 2019
- Hysteria | 2012
- I Am Number Four | 2011
- Johnson Family Vacation | 2004
- Juno | 2007
- Magic Mike XXL | 2015
- Magic Mike | 2012
- The Marine | 2006
- Masterminds | 2016
- The Matrix | 1999
- The Matrix Reloaded | 2003
- The Matrix Revolutions | 2003
- National Treasure | 2004
- National Treasure: Book Of Secrets | 2007
- The Omen | 2006
- Paddington 2 | 2018
- Planet of the Apes (2000) | 2001
- Shutter | 2008
- The Sitter | 2011
- Sommersby | 1993
- Splash | 1984
- Tombstone | 1993
- War | 2007
- A Walk in the Woods | 2015
- When In Rome | 2010
- You Again | 2010
December 3
- The Jingle Bell Jubilee | 2023
December 4
- Mob Land | 2023
December 6
- We Live Here: The Midwest: Documentary Premiere
- A Historia Delas: Complete Season 1
- Crazy Rich Asians | 2018
December 7
- Snapped: Complete Seasons 16-18
- I Survived . . . Complete Season 5
- I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 1
- The Bling Ring: Special Premiere
December 8
- Culprits: Complete Season 1
- The Mission: Special Premiere
- Proximity | 2020
December 9
- Maestra: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
- Meet Me Under the Mistletoe | 2023
December 10
- The Matrix Resurrections | 2021
December 11
- Science Fair: The Series: Complete Season 1
December 13
- Moving: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Undead Unluck: Series Premiere (DUBBED)
December 14
- Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 8
- Swamp People: Complete Season 14
- Blue Jean | 2022
- Higher Power | 2018
- I Was Possessed: Complete Season 1
- A Nurse To Die For: Special Premiere
- Top Shot: All-Stars: Complete Season 5
December 15
- Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 1
- CMA Country Christmas
- 2 Days In New York | 2012
- Alan Partridge | 2013
- Freakonomics | 2010
- I Give It A Year | 2013
- Lemon | 2017
- Results | 2015
- The Giver | 2014
- White God | 2014
- The Retirement Plan | 2023
December 20
- Dragons of Wonderhatch: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
- Woori the Virgin: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
- Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat | 2017
December 21
- Horimiya: Season 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
- Murder In-Law: Complete Season 1
- Nightwatch: Complete Season 5
- Truck Night in America: Complete Season 1
- A View To Kill For: Special Premiere
- Operation Napoleon | 2023
December 22
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Season 2 Part 1 Premiere (DUBBED)
- Maggie Moore(s) | 2023
December 25
- Once Upon a Time In Hollywood | 2019
December 26
- Letterkenny: Complete Season 12
- The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
December 27
- Rewind the ’90s: Complete Season 1
- Raffa: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
December 28
- Married at First Sight: Complete Season 16
- An Amish Murder: Special Premiere
- Happy Face Killer: Special Premiere
December 29
- It Lives Inside | 2023
December 31
- The ABCs Of Death 2 | 2014
- The ABCs Of Death | 2012
- Bad Milo! | 2013
- Honeymoon | 2014
- I Saw The Devil | 2010
- Jack And Diane | 2012
- Marrowbone | 2017
- Satanic | 2016
- Splinter | 2008
- Vanishing On 7th Street | 2010
- V/H/S | 2012
- V/H/S 2 | 2013
- V/H/S: Viral | 2014
- XX | 2017
- Zombieland: Double Tap | 2019
Leaving Hulu – December 2023
December 7
- Proximity | 2020
December 14
- In the Fade | 2017
- Serena | 2014
December 27
- Guns Akimbo | 2020
- The Accountant | 2016
December 31
- Abduction | 2011
- After Earth | 2013
- Alita: Battle Angel | 2019
- An American Citizen | 1992
- An Education | 2009
- Beyond JFK: The Question Of Conspiracy | 1991
- Billy Madison | 1995
- Blackthorn | 2011
- Blade | 1998
- Blade 2 | 2002
- Blade: Trinity | 2004
- Body At Brighton Rock | 2019
- The Boston Strangler | 1968
- The Bourne Identity | 2002
- The Bourne Supremacy | 2004
- The Bourne Legacy | 2012
- Bogus | 1996
- Bohemian Rhapsody | 2018
- Christmas Cupid | 2010
- Conan the Barbarian | 2011
- Crash Pad | 2017
- Crush | 2002
- The Deep End Of The Ocean | 1999
- D.E.B.S. | 2005
- Dark Shadows | 2012
- Daybreakers | 2010
- Dazed and Confused | 1993
- Death on the Nile | 2022
- Devil’s Due | 2014
- Die Hard 2 | 1990
- Don’t Say A Word | 2001
- Double Platinum | 1999
- Driven | 2019
- Elf | 2003
- Exorcist: The Beginning | 2004
- The Experiment | 2010
- Fat Albert | 2004
- Fighting | 2009
- Flight Of The Phoenix | 2004
- Ford v Ferrari | 2019
- Four Christmases | 2008
- Fred Claus | 2007
- Fun with Dick and Jane | 2005
- Funny People | 2009
- Garfield | 2004
- Godzilla | 1998
- The Gospel According To André | 2017
- Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas | 2013
- Hanna | 2011
- Hell or High Water | 2016
- Holiday In Handcuffs | 2007
- Hollywood Homicide | 2003
- Horses of McBride | 2012
- Interview With the Vampire | 1994
- Into The Woods | 2014
- It’s Christmas Carol! | 2012
- Jack Frost | 1998
- Little Miss Sunshine | 2006
- Madea’s Big Happy Family | 2011
- Man on a Ledge | 2012
- The Magic Crystal | 2011
- The Matrix | 1999
- The Matrix Reloaded | 2003
- The Matrix Revolutions | 2003
- Men In Black | 1997
- Men In Black II | 2002
- Men In Black 3 | 2012
- A Merry Friggin’ Christmas | 2014
- The Mistle-Tones | 2012
- The Muppet Christmas Carol | 1992
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation | 1989
- Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?! | 2014
- Nativity 4: Nativity Rocks! | 2018
- The New Age | 1994
- Night at the Museum | 2006
- The Nutcracker And The Four Realms | 2018
- Oblivion | 2013
- The Other Woman | 2014
- Pain & Gain | 2013
- Parental Guidance | 2011
- Phone Booth | 2003
- The Polar Express | 2004
- The Possession | 2012
- Q&A | 1990
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes | 2011
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show | 1975
- Rudy | 1993
- The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause | 2006
- Saving Silverman | 2001
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark | 2019
- Space Jam | 1996
- Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine | 2015
- Stoker | 2011
- Stripper | 1986b
- Sunchaser | 1996
- Sweet Home Alabama | 2002
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby | 2006
- That Night | 1993
- Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie | 2012
- To The Wonder | 2012
- Todo Cambia | 2000
- Tower Heist | 2011
- Tropic Thunder | 2008
- Turtle Beach | 1992
- The Village | 2004
- The Wedding Singer | 2005
- 3 Idiotas | 2017