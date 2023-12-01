Hulu New Releases: December 2023

It’s an interesting month ahead on Hulu, as the streamer rolls out some of the series it’s been keeping in its back pocket for the holiday season.

On December 15, the first season of Such Brave Girls will arrive. The sitcom follows a dysfunctional family – and we mean dysfunctional! – that includes real-life sisters Kat Sadler and Lizzie Davidson. British comedian Sadler has previously written for The News Quiz, Hypothetical, and Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable, but this is her first big TV project. “Everything we joke about in the show is from a place of lived experience,” she told Funny Women. “I wish I could say this is a heart-warming show about overcoming trauma, but that would be a lie. It’s about three toxic, damaged egomaniacs manipulating the world and each other for their own personal gain, vengeance and glory…just like in Little Women.” Sounds good!

Later in the month, Woori the Virgin season one will debut. It’s a South Korean remake of the popular comedy-drama series Jane the Virgin (which was also a loose remake of the Venezuelan telenovela Juana la Virgen. Gotta be at least one virgin birth in December we assume, per tradition!

Here’s everything coming to Hulu (and leaving) in December…