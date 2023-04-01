Hulu New Releases: April 2023

Hulu’s list of new releases for April 2023 don’t feature many blockbusters, but if we dig a little, I’m sure we can find some gems.

Perhaps the most promising items are on the TV side of things. Tiny Beautiful Things premieres on April 7 and stars Kathryn Hahn as “a floundering writer who becomes a revered advice columnist while her own life is falling apart.” That will be followed by comedy Am I Being Unreasonable? on April 11 and two documentaries: high school football story Algiers, America (April 19) and Tupac Shakur piece Dear Mama (April 22).

The best TV candidate this month, however, is probably Saint X on April 26. This series, told via multiple timelines, “explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre as it explores how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.”

Hulu’s big original movie this month is Quasi on April 20, which will tell the story of a hapless hunchback yearning for love. There are also plenty of intriguing library movie titles including April 1 launches American Psycho, Dredd, and Lincoln. Later on, TV comfort watchers get a major boost when the complete series of New Girl comes to Hulu on April 17.