Game of Thrones Star Makes Confession About Divisive Series Finale

This article contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

More than three years after the series finale, the ending of Game of Thrones is still dividing fans and actors alike. While some of the series’ actors, like Kit Harrington and Isaac Hempstead Wright have spoken out in defense of Game of Thrones’ final season, others like Lena Headey have vocalized their disappointment in how things ended for their characters.

Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark in the series, has shared her mixed feelings on her characters’ arc in the final season before, telling Entertainment Weekly in 2019 that she originally saw things ending very differently for Arya, saying “And I wanted Arya to kill Cersei even if it means [Arya] dies too. Even up to the point when Cersei’s with Jaime I thought [while reading the script], ‘He’s going to whip off his face [and reveal its Arya]’ and they’re both going to die. I thought that’s what Arya’s drive has been.”

“Then I realized there were other things I could play, bringing Arya back to being a 16-year-old again.” Williams continued “It’s not a Game of Thrones ending for Arya, it’s a happy ending. It gave me a place to take Arya that I never thought I’d go with her again.” However, even though Williams grew to appreciate the final arc of her character, she’s not afraid to admit that she isn’t a fan of how the series ended overall.