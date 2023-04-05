Dennis Quaid Helps Tell A Forgotten Sports Story in The Long Game

Despite both having grown up in Texas where the Mustangs’ played, neither Quintana nor Quaid had ever heard of their story, which helped convince him it had to be told.

“These kinds of stories show me that there’s probably other stories like this that we’re not talking about,” Quintana says. “There are touchstones that have happened throughout history. I think it’s important to bring this to light and highlight the work everyone did before us.”

“This is the reason they make movies,” Quaid adds. “Something like this rarely comes along. And it’s a perfect time to make it.”

The Long Game is the first film produced under Quaid’s new production company Bonniedale. Filling out the cast as the long-driving youths are Gregory Diaz IV, Miguel Angel Garcia, José Julián, Christian Gallegos, and Julian Works. Additionally, Jaina Lee Ortiz plays JB Peña’s wife Lucy and none other than Cheech Marin plays golf course groundskeeper Pollo, which was particularly exciting for Cheech & Chong fans Hernandez and Quaid.

“The first day Cheech got there, we were running lines in the trailer and for about two hours I just grilled him about his life story,” Hernandez says. “It was amazing how open and effusive he was.”

While telling a relatively obscure story that most people, even the people involved, aren’t originally familiar with, The Long Game is grounded in the usual, helpful sports movie trappings. That format is fitting given some of its stars’ track records. Quaid, of course, previously starred as real life MLB pitcher Jimmy Morris in Disney’s 2002 movie The Rookie. Funnily enough, his The Long Game co-star Hernandez played one of his characters high school students in that film.