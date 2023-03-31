A Show About a Magic Fridge Looks to Become an Indie TV Success Story

Sure, anyone can make an episodic story with their friends and upload it to YouTube or Vimeo, but we already have a name for that: web series. An honest-to-goodness television pilot without the backing of a major industry studio is a much rarer breed indeed. Enter: Marvin?

Created, written, and directed by Dutch filmmaker Anton van der Linden, Marvin? is the tale of two young friends in Amsterdam, Dave (Tharma), and Sam (Rose), who are struggling with their relative lack of success in comparison to their social media peers. That all changes one day when Sam scrounges a vintage refrigerator to replace their currently broken one. Dave and Sam come to discover that the fridge, which they dub “Marvin,” has magical, wish-granting properties that can manifest all of the dreams … for better or worse.

According to van der Linden, the concept of Marvin? arose from his attempts to grapple with his own struggles with substance abuse and difficulties in accepting his sexuality.

“Someone once told me they didn’t think I seemed gay and I used to be proud of that,” van der Linden says. “Dave and Sam are my struggles when I grew up. Dave is the part of me that struggled with being queer and Sam is the part of me that struggled with addictions. My hope for this series to inspire young people to give them the courage to be who they are.”

In earlier drafts, the refrigerator was actually going to be merely a dream-granting box and the show would be known as “The Box.” But the development of the box into Marvin the magical refrigerator added a more materialistic weight to the proceedings.

“Even if it’s magical, there’s still an element of when you open any fridge of ‘I don’t know what’s in here,'” Ironside, who plays Dave’s boss Lesley says. “Very often it’s disappointment but sometimes you’re like ‘Oh I forgot about that!”