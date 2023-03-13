Boots Riley Serves Up a New Flavor of Magic Realism With I’m a Virgo

We’ve got Jharrel Jerome, Mike Epps, Walton Goggins, Carmen Ejogo, Brett Gray, Olivia Washington, Kara Young, and then we got a bunch of cameos that are amazing. What’s funny is I hear all sorts of stories about other productions, but this cast really got along. They hung out. If you were looking for them when we weren’t shooting, they were all hanging out together. We lucked out in that way. You can have a movie where rhinos that look like they’re pencil-drawn 2D-style bust through the room, and as long as you believe the character’s reaction to that, you buy it.

What was it like filming with so many practical effects?

It’s more fun to do. We had a forced perspective. A lot of the stuff is just Jharrel closer to the camera with half-scale objects because his character is twice as tall as he is. And then we have puppets. We have all sorts of stuff like that. It’s a lot more fun. You’re looking through the monitor, and what you see is what you’re going to get, as opposed to looking at a sea of green and then being like, “Oh, we’re going to make this look good.”

What do you think it will be like to premiere this at SXSW, which started as a music festival, given your musical origins with The Coup?

SXSW is our favorite festival to perform at. Last time we performed at SXSW, I think, was 2014, and in five days, we did 20 shows. And none of my band was complaining. Because you’re playing in front of all these musicians. You move your own equipment, push it down the street because you’re not getting a car there in time to make it to the next gig. There’s a certain spirit there that I think is different from the film side.

A lot of people have only gone to the film side. I would say they should stay and check out the music. My experience of it last year is that the crowds are rowdier and more fun than other film festivals. That’s how I’m used to going to movies. We used to pick the movie theaters we went to based on the crowd that was going to be there. There’s this theater called The Parkway. We would always go there because no matter how terrible the movie was, the crowd was going to be funny because we were going to make fun of the movie and throw shit at the screen. SXSW is not like that, but it’s closer to that than some of the other film festivals.