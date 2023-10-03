Castlevania Nocturne Resurrects the Most Underrated Castlevania Game

Netflix’s Castlevania series has proven to be one of the streaming service’s most consistent surprises. Bursting onto the scene with relatively few (or perhaps just low) expectations, the animated series has since gone on to not only capture some of the best elements of the Castlevania games but forge quite the legacy in its own right.

That legacy was recently furthered with the release of Nocturne: the latest chapter in the acclaimed series that shakes a few things up while retaining the show’s high standard of quality. In this case, though, the thing that fascinates me most about Nocturne isn’t how it works so well as its own thing but rather how it pays tribute to the Castlevania games it is largely based on. My greatest hope is that Nocturne may even revive interest in the most underrated Castlevania game: Rondo of Blood.

Released in 1993 for the TurboGrafx-16/PC Engine, Rondo of Blood’s platform was certainly the first hurdle in its path to relevancy. I think the TurboGrafx is one of the best video game consoles ever, but a series of bad decisions quickly contributed to the console’s market failures. A modified version of Rondo of Blood (known as Castlevania: Dracula X) was released for the SNES in 1995, though that port is generally considered to be technically and mechanically inferior to the original version of the game.

Platform and port choices aside, the biggest reason you may have never played (or even heard of) Rondo of Blood probably has something to do with its release in relation to the rest of the franchise. Rondo of Blood was sandwiched between 1991/1992’s Super Castlevania IV and 1997’s Symphony of the Night. Compared to the former game, Rondo of Blood was seen by some as a slight step back. It lacked the various gameplay refinements that made that game an instant classic (especially for SNES fans who tried playing Dracula X after Super Castlevania IV). Compared to Symphony (which is a chronological sequel to Rondo of Blood), Rondo really feels like a relic of the past. Indeed, Rondo is sometimes best known as the “Did you know?” predecessor to Symphony.