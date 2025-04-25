House of the Dragon Season 3 Finally Gears Up For Action With New Cast
Three new knights have joined the HBO drama, promising to bring blood and brutality with them.
Stabbings. Bludgeonings. Splitting men from groin to throat. Slipping on entrails. Killing a warhorse with a single punch. And corpses so mangled after battle that they’re only identifiable by their shoe size. Such are the rumoured feats of the Westerosi war knights recently announced by Variety as having been cast in House of the Dragon season three. In short: expect violence. It’s about time.
It’s overdue in fact. House of the Dragon spent season two taking a great big run up at some of the Seven Kingdoms’ most famed battles and then… ended. The Game of Thrones prequel left fans with an action IOU in place of the climactic clashes we’d hoped to see. Now, the HBO show is set to correct that, as its most recent casting news suggests.
Tom Cullen, Joplin Sibtain and Barry Sloane have joined season three as knights Ser Luthor Largent, Ser “Bold” Jon Roxton and Ser Adrian Redfort. Where there are knights, there are swords, and where there are swords, there are squelchy deaths and streets running with blood.
Ser Luthor Largent is preceded by his reputation as a horse-punching giant and captain of the King’s Landing City Watch under Prince Aegon Targaryen. He’ll be played by Welsh actor Tom Cullen, who’s no stranger to Medieval swords and armour after playing the lead role of Landry du Lauzon in the History Channel’s Knightfall. Cullen is also known for roles in BBC true crime series The Gold, as Thomas Seymour in historical drama Becoming Elizabeth, and will soon be seen opposite Gillian Anderson in Northern Ireland political drama Trespasses.
Ser “Bold” Jon Roxton is a Greens-allied knight famed for carrying Valyrian steel longsword Orphan-Maker. He’ll be played by Joplin Sibtain, who can currently be seen as Cassian’s mate Brasso in Disney+ Star Wars series Andor. Sibtain’s a British stage and screen actor with past roles in Doctor Who, Avenue 5, and a host of video game and audio drama voice roles.
They’re joined by Queensguard member Ser Adrian Redfort, played by Barry Sloane, an English actor known for roles in ITV crime drama The Bay, The History Channel’s Six, and voicing Captain John Price in the Call of Duty video game series.
Previously announced as having joined season three are Happy Valley and former Grantchester lead James Norton as Ormund Hightower, the nephew of Rhys Ifans’ Ser Otto Hightower, and a campaign leader for the Greens. Fantastic Beasts and Broadway actor Dan Fogler will play Ser Torrhen Manderly, and Sons of Anarchy’s Chibs aka Tommy Flanagan, will play Lord Roderick Dustin. Read more about them all here.
Filming on the third season began at the end of March 2025, and the new episodes are expected to air in 2026, with the return of core cast Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney and more. We’ll keep you posted as further production news arrives.