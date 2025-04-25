House of the Dragon Season 3 Finally Gears Up For Action With New Cast

Stabbings. Bludgeonings. Splitting men from groin to throat. Slipping on entrails. Killing a warhorse with a single punch. And corpses so mangled after battle that they’re only identifiable by their shoe size. Such are the rumoured feats of the Westerosi war knights recently announced by Variety as having been cast in House of the Dragon season three. In short: expect violence. It’s about time.

It’s overdue in fact. House of the Dragon spent season two taking a great big run up at some of the Seven Kingdoms’ most famed battles and then… ended. The Game of Thrones prequel left fans with an action IOU in place of the climactic clashes we’d hoped to see. Now, the HBO show is set to correct that, as its most recent casting news suggests.

Tom Cullen, Joplin Sibtain and Barry Sloane have joined season three as knights Ser Luthor Largent, Ser “Bold” Jon Roxton and Ser Adrian Redfort. Where there are knights, there are swords, and where there are swords, there are squelchy deaths and streets running with blood.

Ser Luthor Largent is preceded by his reputation as a horse-punching giant and captain of the King’s Landing City Watch under Prince Aegon Targaryen. He’ll be played by Welsh actor Tom Cullen, who’s no stranger to Medieval swords and armour after playing the lead role of Landry du Lauzon in the History Channel’s Knightfall. Cullen is also known for roles in BBC true crime series The Gold, as Thomas Seymour in historical drama Becoming Elizabeth, and will soon be seen opposite Gillian Anderson in Northern Ireland political drama Trespasses.