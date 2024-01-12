House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Date Window Seemingly Confirmed by Matt Smith
House of the Dragon's own Daemon Targaryen has let slip about a late summer release date for season 2.
In the long, strange timeline of Westeros in George R.R. Martin‘s “A Song of Ice and Fire” canon, few figures cast a longer, more mysterious shadow than roguish royal Prince Daemon Targaryen.
As depicted in Martin’s Westerosi history tome Fire & Blood and later on HBO Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, no one ever truly knows what Prince Daemon is thinking. In fact, Archmaester Gyldayn even wrote a whole book called “The Rogue Prince, or, A King’s Brother: A Consideration of the Early Life, Adventures, Misdeeds, and Marriages of Prince Daemon Targaryen” just to try to better understand the guy.
Prince Daemon tends to shoot from the hip so it’s only fitting that the actor who portrays him does as well. In an interview with The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, Daemon Targaryen actor Matt Smith just went ahead and revealed the release month for House of the Dragon season 2. Give it a listen for yourself below:
If HBO has successfully nuked Smith’s BBC Radio appearance off the internet and that link no longer works, then allow us to briefly transcribe it. Host Zoe Ball prompts Smith to tell everyone when House of the Dragon will return for its second season and Smith responds with “August, I think. I think summer.”
Gods bless you, Matt Smith. That’s why they made you Daemon. Smith’s seeming confirmation of House of the Dragon season 2’s release window is notable for a couple of reasons. The first, of course, is that HBO presumably didn’t want him to blurt it out. The last bit of news that HBO teased on this front came near the end of 2023 when the network pointed to an “early summer” release date for HotD season 2. Now, we don’t know if our calendar differs from HBO but we would categorize “August” as “late summer,” not early.
The second reason that an August 2024 looms large is that it potentially sets up House of the Dragon to run concurrently with its most obvious competitor on the TV landscape once again: Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2. And rest assured, that detail hasn’t escaped LOTR fans’ attention.
Going head-to-head with its direct competition would be a bold maneuver but if any show can do it its House of the Dragon. Based on the recently-released trailer, House of the Dragon season 2 is going to be a hell of an intense experience … whenever it premieres.