House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Date Window Seemingly Confirmed by Matt Smith

In the long, strange timeline of Westeros in George R.R. Martin‘s “A Song of Ice and Fire” canon, few figures cast a longer, more mysterious shadow than roguish royal Prince Daemon Targaryen.

As depicted in Martin’s Westerosi history tome Fire & Blood and later on HBO Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, no one ever truly knows what Prince Daemon is thinking. In fact, Archmaester Gyldayn even wrote a whole book called “The Rogue Prince, or, A King’s Brother: A Consideration of the Early Life, Adventures, Misdeeds, and Marriages of Prince Daemon Targaryen” just to try to better understand the guy.

Prince Daemon tends to shoot from the hip so it’s only fitting that the actor who portrays him does as well. In an interview with The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, Daemon Targaryen actor Matt Smith just went ahead and revealed the release month for House of the Dragon season 2. Give it a listen for yourself below:

If HBO has successfully nuked Smith’s BBC Radio appearance off the internet and that link no longer works, then allow us to briefly transcribe it. Host Zoe Ball prompts Smith to tell everyone when House of the Dragon will return for its second season and Smith responds with “August, I think. I think summer.”