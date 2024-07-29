House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 8 Trailer Teases Tessarion Dragon Finale Action

This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7.

The season 2 finale of House of the Dragon is imminent, and with it comes the ever approaching tides of war between the Greens and the Blacks. Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) has successfully found riders for three of her remaining dragons and is ready to show her might against those who would usurp her crown. Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) is not ready to give up his power so easily, and is willing to throw whoever and whatever he can at them to keep it. Check out the new trailer below to see for yourself:

In the trailer for the final episode of the season, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) seems like he has accepted his fate and is trying to instill that same nihilistic resolution into the rest of his men as they march toward their deaths. It’d almost be sad if this wasn’t the consequences of his own actions.

There’s yet another dragon we’ll get to meet in the form of Tessarion, the dragon belonging to Daeron Targaryen. If there was a time to finally introduce this character that has been mentioned repeatedly and teased throughout the season, it would be now. Otherwise Daeron kind of becomes like that long-distance partner in Canada that you swear exists, but no one really believes you because you can’t physically prove their existence.