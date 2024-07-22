House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 Trailer Reveals Seasmoke’s Rider

This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6.

The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon season 2 approaches, and with it comes more dragons, more Alicent (Olivia Cooke) sad girl hours, and more drama at Harrenhal. Or at least that’s what the trailer suggests. Give it a watch below!

Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) has tracked down Seasmoke, who has seemingly found a new rider in Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty), a bastard son of Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint). No one seems to be too thrilled about this as dragon riding has historically been a Targaryen right of passage. Jacaerys (Henry Collett) is worried about how it will be perceived if anyone can possess the blood of the dragon, which is wild considering that only two episodes ago he was willing to throw anyone with the smallest drop of Targaryen blood at a dragon. If Seasmoke and Addam are vibing, that seems like a much better choice than sending a bunch more Ser Steffons to their fiery death.

After failing to garner support as Regent and getting kicked off the Small Council by Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), her own son, Alicent seems to be realizing that maybe she put all her dragon eggs in the wrong basket. In the trailer, she is looking so forlorn that I’m afraid she’s one bad day from taking a long walk into a lake (something she looks to be doing in the trailer). Hopefully someone cares enough to check in on Alicent, but considering the men that she’s decided to surround herself with, I wouldn’t bet on it.