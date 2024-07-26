House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 Release Time and Recap

In the UK, episode 7 will stream on NOW starting at 2 a.m. BST on Monday, July 29, and will air on Sky Atlantic at 9 p.m. BST the same day.

In the meantime, check out the trailer for the episode below:

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

Operation: Dragonrider commences, with Team Black encouraging Ser Steffon Darklyn (Anthony Flanagan) to pursue Seasmoke as a potential rider. He has enough Targaryen blood in his system that they think it might work. And it seems to, at first, until Seasmoke douses the poor guy in fire and flies off to find their own rider, clearly offended by the proposition.

On Team Green, Aemond is relishing his newfound power. He’s offended by the mere notion that the Lannisters would request for him to escort them from the Golden Teeth to Harrenhal like he and Vhagar are at their beck and call. He also suggests an allegiance with the Triarchy to distract the Sea Snake and potentially open up some much needed trade avenues.

When Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tries to talk with him after the meeting, appeal to him as her son, and he responds by kicking her off the Small Council entirely. What little power Alicent was clinging on to is now gone, and she’s left to deal with the consequences of her own actions. Aemond then chooses Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) to be his Hand over Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), bringing his grandfather back into the fold.

Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) learns that the Lady Jeyne Arryn (Amanda Collin) is being plagued by a wild dragon in the Vale, which is why she was so offended by Rhaenyra’s gift of baby dragons. They aren’t going to do anything against the might of this creature.