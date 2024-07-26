House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 Release Time and Recap
Here's everything you need to know before diving into season 2 episode 7 of House of the Dragon, including when and where to watch.
This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2 through episode 6.
With only one more episode left until the season 2 finale, the dragon claws are coming out in full force on House of the Dragon. Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) aren’t above buying the support of the smallfolk, Seasmoke is searching for their own rider, and the Greens are as misogynistic and vindictive as ever with Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) now at the helm.
With a potential new rider for Team Black and Team Green slowly losing their power over the people, this war may soon come to a head on House of the Dragon. Here’s what you need to know before diving into episode 7, including when and where you can watch the episode.
When Does House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 Come Out?
The seventh episode of House of the Dragon’s second season will air on HBO on Sunday, July 28 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and be available to stream on Max at the same time in the US.
In the UK, episode 7 will stream on NOW starting at 2 a.m. BST on Monday, July 29, and will air on Sky Atlantic at 9 p.m. BST the same day.
In the meantime, check out the trailer for the episode below:
House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 Recap
Operation: Dragonrider commences, with Team Black encouraging Ser Steffon Darklyn (Anthony Flanagan) to pursue Seasmoke as a potential rider. He has enough Targaryen blood in his system that they think it might work. And it seems to, at first, until Seasmoke douses the poor guy in fire and flies off to find their own rider, clearly offended by the proposition.
On Team Green, Aemond is relishing his newfound power. He’s offended by the mere notion that the Lannisters would request for him to escort them from the Golden Teeth to Harrenhal like he and Vhagar are at their beck and call. He also suggests an allegiance with the Triarchy to distract the Sea Snake and potentially open up some much needed trade avenues.
When Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tries to talk with him after the meeting, appeal to him as her son, and he responds by kicking her off the Small Council entirely. What little power Alicent was clinging on to is now gone, and she’s left to deal with the consequences of her own actions. Aemond then chooses Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) to be his Hand over Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), bringing his grandfather back into the fold.
Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) learns that the Lady Jeyne Arryn (Amanda Collin) is being plagued by a wild dragon in the Vale, which is why she was so offended by Rhaenyra’s gift of baby dragons. They aren’t going to do anything against the might of this creature.
In the Haunted Halls of Harrenhal, Daemon (Matt Smith) has a vision of his dead brother Viserys (Paddy Considine) that leaves him questioning the loyalties of those he’s been keeping company. He storms off, ready to leave, until Alys (Gayle Ranking) convinces him to stay and let things run their course.
Rhaenyra and Mysaria grow closer as their plan to send food to King’s Landing comes to fruition. Boats carrying food and the banner of the Blacks arrive on the shores of King’s Landing, ultimately causing a riot among the starving smallfolk. Alicent and Helaena (Phia Saban) become unwittingly caught in the crossfire as people start to attack them and blame them for their continued suffering while the palace flourishes. The two escape, but not without some commoners losing a couple of hands.
We finally get canon queer Rhaenyra as she and Mysaria share a tender moment and a passionate kiss before they are rudely interrupted by Seasmoke’s shenanigans. It turns out that they have found a rider, and that rider is Corlys Velaryons’ (Steve Toussaint) bastard son Addam (Clinton Liberty). Rhaenyra takes to Syrax to track them down, making sure that the Greens haven’t taken yet another dragon from their ranks.