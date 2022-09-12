House of the Dragon Just Foreshadowed a MAJOR Book Spoiler

This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood. Seriously, seasons ahead stuff!

“The gods have a dark wit.” So muses Paddy Considine’s King Viserys I Targaryen in last night’s sordid and steamy episode of House of the Dragon. The aging king utters this while reflecting on the irony of his strong, handsome, and noble father dying from a “burst belly” after a hunt. No sword, no dragon, and no glory. It was a cruel twist of fate.

But Viserys could just as well be referring to the narrative fates being spun in House of the Dragon’s writers room. They, after all, control the destinies of every player on this stage. And in tonight’s episode, which was written by Ira Parker and directed by Clare Kliner, those storytellers provided the bleakest of in-jokes for those who know what the God of Death—aka George R.R. Martin—has fated for these characters.

It’s at this point we give one last warning that we will be discussing major, earth-shattering moments from the history of the Dance of the Dragons, and therefore one of the biggest climactic scenes that will come years from now on House of the Dragon. Read on only if you are familiar with Fire & Blood or are a true free folk who cares nothing about spoilers. Seriously, we cannot impress upon you enough how many SPOILERS you are about to read if you continue on.