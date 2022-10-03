House of the Dragon Episode 7 Ending Explained

Ser Qarl confronts Laenor in the throne room at Driftmark. Though the rest of the realm will believe Qarl killed Laenor as a part of some lover’s quarrel, in reality Qarl and Laenor kill a Laenor lookalike from the Velaryon household. They then have some guards toss “Laenor” in a fire pit, burning the body beyond recognition. This is a strategy you might recall from Theon Greyjoy “killing” Bran and Rickon Stark in Game of Thrones.

While the realm at large and Laenor’s poor parents believe their son to be dead (and having died the night after their daughter’s funeral, no less), a freshly buzz-cutted Laenor and Qarl run off together on a boat to parts unknown. They are likely set to live out Ser Criston Cole’s dream of rejecting the monarchy and all the stressors that come with it by living quiet, yet fruitful existences out in Essos.

Does This Happen in Fire & Blood?

As we’ve mentioned several times throughout the season, George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the book upon which House of the Dragon is based, is written as a historical text. This means that many, if not all, of the events recounted are up for interpretation. Having said that though, the case of Ser Laenor’s death in Fire & Blood appeared to be open and shut up until now.

In 120 AC (around the time that House of the Dragon is set in now), Ser Laenor was stabbed to death by Ser Qarl Correy during a quarrel at a fair in Spicetown, a town on the Velaryon’s island of Driftmark. Historical figure of the time Septon Eustace claims that Qarl killed Laenor in a fit of jealousy. Another (more dubious) historical source, Mushroom, claims that Daemon paid Qarl to kill Laenor. Mushroom is a bit of a fabulist so Septon Eustace’s theory is the one that Archmaester Gyldayn believes and it’s the one that most readers were inclined to believe until now.

The show’s update to Laenor’s ending could be seen as a refreshing change to the source material as it avoids the “bury your gays” trope that many other fantasy series indulge. Or perhaps it’s not even a change at all! Maybe Laenor has always been alive in the annals of history. As far as we know, no one ever brought Ser Qarl to justice. Was it because he was off on a romantic Essos journey with Laenor? That’s what we’ll choose to believe and that’s what House of the Dragon makes canon.