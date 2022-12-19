His Dark Materials Ending Explained: Land of the Dead, Mary, Metatron & the Abyss

Ending Metatron’s Purgatory in the Land of the Dead

Metatron (the archangel who ruled in the ailing Authority’s stead in the Kingdom of Heaven) wanted control over the lives of mortals, and achieved it in part through fear, by controlling their deaths. His religious institutions spread the idea that suffering and piety led to a reward in the afterlife while rebellion and sin led to punishment. Those concepts were a lie designed to control the worlds. Really, everybody who died under Metatron’s reign ended up imprisoned in the Land of the Dead, existing as a ghost of their living selves and tormented by harpies who preyed on their worst memories and inner thoughts. It was an infinite, cruel nothingness – unending purgatory.

Lyra and Will ended that purgatory by staging what Asriel proudly described as a “prison break”. Will cut an escape window out of the Land of the Dead into another world through which the ghosts could pass to freedom. As each stepped through, they were freed from torment, their atoms dissipated and became one with the living world once again.

The harpy Lyra named “Gracious Wings” had saved her from falling into the abyss because of the memories Lyra had shared about her childhood with Roger and travels with Lee and Iorek. It wanted to hear more. (“It was the stories that tamed her, our stories.”) So from now on, the recently dead will pass through that land, where they will tell the true tales of their life (liars would not be able to pass) to the harpies, who learned from Lyra that stories are much more nourishing to them than the torment they’ve been meting out for centuries. A beautiful solution.

Lyra and Will’s Sacrifice

The worlds though, were still ending because Dust was escaping through the many windows the knife’s previous bearers had cut between them. Angel Xaphania explained that every window open must be closed to stop the Dust (which is a manifestation of conscious thought, experience and creativity) from leaking away. If people stayed conscious and creative, one solitary window could remain open, said Xaphania.

Lyra and Will knew that the open window had to be the one they’d created in the Land of the Dead to free the ghosts, and so they sacrificed their own happiness to leave that one open and close the ones that would let them be together. (Will’s father had told him that nobody can survive for long in a world that isn’t their own). They sacrificed their own desires in exchange for releasing the dead’s souls back into the universe.

In Lyra’s Oxford, the teenagers said an emotional goodbye and Will and Mary went back to their world. Will broke the knife so he wouldn’t be tempted to use it to return to Lyra. Every midsummer’s day at midday, each visited the bench in their Oxford’s Botanical Gardens for an hour so they could be together across the worlds.