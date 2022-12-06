His Dark Materials Season 3 Episodes 1 & 2 Review

That growl from Stelmaria (now voiced by Victoria Hamilton) was a good moment. No other series can dramatise the conversations characters have with themselves as well as His Dark Materials, because no other series has a concept as weird and perfect as daemons. Stelmaria growling at Asriel in frustration at his pretence that Lyra means nothing was a glimpse into his emotional conflict, and a tiny counterpart to all of that manly speechifying.

There was a lot of that after Asriel and his Gallivespian comrades broke Commander Ugunwe out of Temple prison and recruited him for the Republic of Heaven. Asriel made grand promises and declarations while running around fighting guards, pulling levers and twisting dials. He’s going to free minds and end death and all that Dr Frankenstein stuff. Madman, genius, and… egotist – note the possessive pronoun in ‘My Republic of Heaven’. Is he facing an Icarian fall?

Mrs Coulter’s emotional conflict wasn’t so much glimpsed as on flashing panoramic display in this two-parter, thanks as ever to the stellar work of Ruth Wilson. The line delivery of the episode was her answer to why she was keeping Lyra drugged: “Because she hates me, Will, and if I woke her she’d run”.

Brutal honesty there, from the queen of lies and manipulation, and surprisingly poignant given that seconds later, the evil glint was back in Marisa’s eye after she stumbled on the guilt Will feels about his mother. To punish Will for not succumbing to her charms, Mrs C pushed that button until his concentration broke and so did the knife. After that, he was worthless to her, and any pretence at them forming a trio of power was instantly dropped.

Knowing what Mrs Coulter is capable of when it comes to children made her scenes with Will and Ama back-straighteningly tense. Don’t drink that tea, Will! Don’t follow her down those steps, Ama! All the previous work done in building her dangerous character paid off in those quiet, intense two-handers.

Not just quiet but almost silent, thanks to Himalayan Ama being tweaked from the book to make her deaf and European. That sign language opening was a refreshing change of volume that encouraged us to lean in and absorb the detail and atmosphere – a useful contrast to Asriel noisily and literally crashing into the episode. (And of course Marisa Coulter can speak BSL. She’s evil Santa who uses every trick in the book to make herself appealing to children, from her gentle smile to her luxurious clothes and soft, bouncing hair.)