His Dark Materials Season 3 Cast: Meet the New Characters

Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe as Ama

Ama, the young girl from a Himalayan village who forms part of Mrs Coulter and Lyra’s early story in The Amber Spyglass, has had her nationality tweaked and is played in the TV series by Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe, a young deaf British actor who speaks British Sign Language in season three’s opening episode. Actor Amber is one of four children in the deaf Fitzgerald-Woolfe family, all of whom speak BSL along with their parents Ramon and Louise. Find out more about them here.

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith and Simon Harrison as Balthamos and Baruch

Rebel Angel couple Balthamos and Baruch were originally going to be introduced in the season two finale, but the characters’ introduction was pushed to the season three opener. That’s when they approach Will to try to recruit his Subtle Knife for Lord Asriel’s army. Despite an unsubstantiated report by CBR previously naming two other actors in the roles, they’re played by The Split‘s Kobna Holdbrook-Smith and Endeavour‘s Simon (grandson of Rex) Harrison. Holdbrook-Smith has a great many screen credits under his belt, including appearances in Paddington 2, Motherland and 2017’s Justice League. Simon Harrison played crook DCI Ronnie Box in Endeavour season five, and has appeared in Grantchester and This Is Going to Hurt.

Chipo Chung as Xaphania

Sophie Okonedo originally voiced the unseen role of Xaphania in season two, but the Covid-19 filming delays caused a schedule clash with her role on The Wheel of Time‘s second season and so His Dark Materials welcomes Chipo Chung to the part. Xaphania is the leader of the rebel Angels fighting alongside Lord Asriel against the tyrannical Authority. Chung played The Master in martial arts drama Into the Badlands, appeared in Channel 4 drama Chimerica and has voiced several parts for children’s television.

Jamie Ward as Father Gomez

The villainous Father Gomez is a young priest and member of the Consistorial Court of Discipline. He’s singled out by court leader Father President MacPhail because of his intense zealotry and selected to perform a terrible task. In season three, he’s played by Jamie Ward, who’s appeared in FX crime drama Tyrant, BBC crime mystery The Pact and ITV’s The Durrells.

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Commander Ogunwe

An African king in Philip Pullman’s novels, turned military commander for this TV adaptation, Ogunwe is approached by Lord Asriel who wants to recruit him and his fighters in the war against the Authority. He’s played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, who recently appeared opposite Liam Neeson in Neil Jordan’s retro crime thriller Marlowe, played Sevvy in US legal drama The Fix, and wrote and directed autobiographically inspired 2018 feature film Farming.

Jonathan Aris as Commander Roke

A lovely bit of casting, this – Sherlock, Avenue 5 and The End of the F***ing World‘s Jonathan Aris plays Roke in season three. A Gallivespian (tiny winged humanoid from one of the many worlds Lord Asriel visits on his anti-Authority recruitment drive), Lord Roke – as he’s styled in the books – is a spy captain who works for Asriel and proves extremely useful when it comes to infiltrating the Magisterium’s campaign against Lyra. Roke is joined by…