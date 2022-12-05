His Dark Materials Season 2 Recap: The Knife, the Angels & Lyra’s Prophecy

What Happened?

After Lyra’s father Lord Asriel killed Roger to open a window between worlds, Lyra and Pan followed Asriel through and ended up in Cittàgazze – a city where all the adults had either fled or been turned into soulless husks by Spectres (floating creatures attracted to ‘Dust’ and so only attack adults, because children aren’t surrounded by the elementary particles). There, Lyra met the daemon-less Will, who’d run through the window from his Oxford to escape Lord Boreal and the police after he accidentally killed Boreal’s lackey. Boreal regularly travelled between Lyra and Will’s worlds in search of artefacts including the Subtle Knife, to which he hoped Will’s father Col. John Parry – who disappeared years earlier – would be able to lead him.

Lyra’s alethiometer told her to seek ‘the Scholar’ to learn more about Dust, and so Will took her to his Oxford to do that. There, she met physicist Dr Mary Malone, who was studying dark matter/Dust using a quantum computer. When Mary hooked Lyra up to the computer (a way to communicate with Dust, much like the alethiometer), she was astounded. Through it, Mary learned that Angels were Dust, and rebel Angels had spent centuries guiding human discovery as revenge on the tyrannical Angel known as ‘The Authority’ (or monotheistic God, worshipped by the Magisterium), who wanted humanity to remain ignorant and subservient. An angel instructed Mary to pass through the Oxford window into Cittàgazze, where Angels would protect her from being attacked by Spectres, and to use the I Ching to communicate with them on her journey to help Lyra.

In Will’s Oxford, Lord Boreal had stolen Lyra’s alethiometer and forced Will to retrieve the Subtle Knife to get it back. So in Cittàgazze, Will and Lyra entered the Tower of the Angels and Will won the knife in a fight (losing two fingers in the process) and was declared its next Bearer. He learned how to use it to open and close windows between worlds used it to try to steal back the alethiometer, but were discovered by Boreal and his lover Marisa Coulter – Lyra’s mother. Lyra and Marisa’s daemons fought savagely and Lyra and Will escaped with the knife and the alethiometer. It told Lyra that Will’s father was still alive and they had to find him.

Will’s father John Parry had lived in Lyra’s world for years as the shamanic Jopari (also: explorer Stannislaus Grumman, whose frozen head Asriel mistakenly thought he presented at Lyra’s college in his presentation on Dust). Aeronaut Lee Scoresby, who’d helped Lyra and co. to escape from Bolvangar in season one, sought out Jopari because he was rumoured he could lead him to a powerful object (the Subtle Knife) that could protect Lyra. Lee joined up with Jopari and they travelled to Cittàgazze in search of the knife, not realising that its new bearer was Jopari’s son Will.

Lyra is the subject of an ancient Witch prophecy that her mother Mrs Coulter, and the Magisterium, spent the season trying to discover. They allowed Mrs Coulter to torture a captured Witch for the information, but Queen Ruta Skadi flew in to mercy-kill the Witch before she could reveal it. Ruta also stabbed the Cardinal, who was later euthanised by Mrs Coulter who wanted the more malleable Father MacPhail in power. MacPhail declared war on the Witches, and was voted the next Cardinal, but made powerful enemies in the process.

Using the alethiometer, the Magisterium learned that Lyra is the new Eve, destined to be tempted by ‘the serpent’ in the Garden of Eden, and the future of all the worlds would depend on her choice. The Magisterium declared war on Lyra and sent soldiers to kill her before she could fulfil that prophecy.