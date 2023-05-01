HBO Max New Releases: May 2023

Wait a minute, you might be asking, isn’t HBO Max supposed to be “Max” now? How then, am I seeing a list of HBO Max new releases for May 2023? Well spotted, dear reader. Warner Bros. Discovery did indeed recently reveal that it would be rebranding its combined HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming service as just Max. As the company notes in its press release for May though, that change doesn’t take effect until May 23. What follows is a list of everything coming to HBO Max through May 22.

The biggest releases this month are two TV series that arrive at the beginning of May. White House Plumbers is a comedic take on the infamous Watergate scandal starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux. That will be followed by season 3 of The Other Two, which I personally consider the funniest show on television. Catch up now before it’s too late!

There aren’t many other Max Originals of note this month though there are two intriguing documentaries: 100% Me: Growing Up Mixed on May 2 and Love to Love You, Donna Summer on May 20. Thankfully though, the last days of HBO Max will see plenty of fresh library content to enjoy. Parasite, Kingsman: The Secret Service, and Step Brothers are just some of the movies arriving on May 1. Those will be followed by The Conjuring on May 8 and Unbreakable on May 15. Notably, the most recent season of Rick and Morty will be made available on May 11.

That’s all for now but be sure to stay tuned for more news regarding the beginning of Max as it arrives.