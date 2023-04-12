The Last of Us’ HBO Crew Tease Season 2’s Controversial Twist

This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part 2 game.

HBO’s live-action adaptation of The Last of Us wowed audiences and demonstrated that, with the right team, you can turn a beloved video game into an equally beloved TV show. While the HBO show’s accuracy to the source material was seen as one of its best features, it seems there’s a small chance that Season 2 could play with The Last of Us Part 2‘s biggest twist.

Recently, Esquire published an article about Pedro Pascal’s many successes. Everything from The Mandalorian to The Last of Us was up for discussion, and, of course, the subject of The Last of Us’ next season was eventually broached. As suspected, that season will be based on The Last of Us Part 2: a game in which Pascal’s character, Joel Miller, dies quite a brutal death fairly early on. Although, you can’t say Joel didn’t have it coming since he did kill quite a few people in The Last of Us’ final act. Sure, they were going to cut open Ellie’s brain to make a Cordyceps vaccine that would have (maybe) saved humanity, but Joel probably could have just winged a few people (especially the final doctor).

Regardless, that act leads to Joel’s death at the hands of that doctor’s daughter, Abby. Joel’s death at Abby’s hands has proven to be one of the most divisive plot points in recent gaming history. When asked how closely the show would follow that scene, showrunner Craig Mazin tried to play it cool.