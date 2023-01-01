HBO Max New Releases: January 2023

It’s the end of the world as we know it and HBO Max feels fine. The Warner Bros. Discovery streamer’s list of new releases for January 2023 is highlighted by one long-awaited post-apocalyptic adventure.

HBO’s TV adaptation of beloved video game The Last of Us premieres on Jan. 15. Created by Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin, this story will follow the game storyline of Joel (Pedro Pascal) guiding 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) through a virus-ridden wasteland towards hope. It’s probably gonna be awesome.

The other big original series this month is animated mystery comedy Velma. Brought to life by Mindy Kaling, this show will be all about Scooby-Doo’s bespectacled buddy Velma Dinkley. Jinkies indeed!

There aren’t any major HBO Max original movie releases this January. The first of the month sees the arrival of Ghostbusters (1984), Hereditary, John Wick, and more. Recent theatrical release The Menu premieres on Jan. 3.