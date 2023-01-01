HBO Max New Releases: January 2023
We have the highlights of what's coming to and leaving HBO Max in January 2023 including The Last of Us premiere!
It’s the end of the world as we know it and HBO Max feels fine. The Warner Bros. Discovery streamer’s list of new releases for January 2023 is highlighted by one long-awaited post-apocalyptic adventure.
HBO’s TV adaptation of beloved video game The Last of Us premieres on Jan. 15. Created by Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin, this story will follow the game storyline of Joel (Pedro Pascal) guiding 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) through a virus-ridden wasteland towards hope. It’s probably gonna be awesome.
The other big original series this month is animated mystery comedy Velma. Brought to life by Mindy Kaling, this show will be all about Scooby-Doo’s bespectacled buddy Velma Dinkley. Jinkies indeed!
There aren’t any major HBO Max original movie releases this January. The first of the month sees the arrival of Ghostbusters (1984), Hereditary, John Wick, and more. Recent theatrical release The Menu premieres on Jan. 3.
Here is everything else coming to and leaving HBO Max this month.
HBO Max New Releases – January 2023
January 1
20 Feet From Stardom, 2013 (HBO)
American Hustle, 2013
American Ultra, 2015 (HBO)
At Middleton, 2013 (HBO)
Back to School, 1986 (HBO)
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, 2022
Black Butterfly, 2017 (HBO)
Captain Phillips, 2013 (HBO)
Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)
Child’s Play, 2019 (HBO)
Cold Pursuit, 2019 (HBO)
Cops and Robbersons, 1994 (HBO)
Coup de torchon, 1981
Crocodile Dundee, 1986 (HBO)
Crocodile Dundee II, 1988 (HBO)
Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles, 2001 (HBO)
Cruising, 1980 (HBO)
Death Warrant, 1990 (HBO)
Dim Sum Funeral, 2008 (HBO)
Dom Hemingway, 2013 (HBO)
Every Secret Thing, 2014 (HBO)
Extortion, 2017 (HBO)
Fool’s Gold, 2008 (HBO)
Flashpoint, 2007 (HBO)
From Here to Eternity, 1953
Gemini, 2017 (HBO)
Geronimo: An American Legend, 1993
Ghostbusters, 1984
Ghostbusters II, 1989
Hereditary, 2018 (HBO)
Hoodlum, 1997 (HBO)
Insidious: Chapter 2, 2013
Jennifer Eight, 1992 (HBO)
John Wick, 2014
John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019
Jumping the Broom, 2011
Jury Duty, 1995 (HBO)
Kill The Irishman, 2011 (HBO)
Kusama: Infinity, 2018 (HBO)
Law Abiding Citizen, 2009 (HBO)
Lawrence of Arabia, 1962
Line of Duty, 2019 (HBO)
Marley & Me, 2008 (HBO)
Matilda, 1996
Nine, 2009 (HBO)
Oasis: Supersonic, 2016 (HBO)
Our Idiot Brother, 2011
Piranha 3D, 2010 (HBO)
Piranha 3DD, 2012 (HBO)
Planet 51, 2009
Precious Cargo, 2016 (HBO)
Quartet, 2012 (HBO)
Regression, 2015 (HBO)
Rememory, 2017 (HBO)
Sarah’s Key, 2010 (HBO)
Skate Kitchen, 2018 (HBO)
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift, 1990 (HBO)
Stephen King’s Silver Bullet, 1985 (HBO)
Support the Girls, 2018 (HBO)
Teen Wolf, 1985 (HBO)
Teen Wolf Too, 1987 (HBO)
The Artist, 2011 (HBO)
The Book of Life, 2014 (HBO)
The Brink, 2019 (HBO)
The Cabin in the Woods, 2012 (HBO)
The Company Men, 2010 (HBO)
The Cookout, 2004
The Crying Game, 1992 (HBO)
The Guilty, 2021 (HBO)
The Haunting, 1999 (HBO)
The Homesman, 2014 (HBO)
The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)
The Iron Lady, 2011 (HBO)
The Last Face, 2016 (HBO)
The Lobster, 2015 (HBO)
The Master, 2012 (HBO)
The Perfect Score, 2004 (HBO)
The Promise, 2016 (HBO)
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, 1974 (HBO)
The Unborn, 2009 (HBO)
The Whole Ten Yards, 2004 (HBO)
This Boy’s Life, 1993 (HBO)
This One’s For The Ladies, 2018 (HBO)
Urge, 2016 (HBO)
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, 2016 (HBO)
Vendetta, 2022 (HBO)
When We Were Kings, 1996
White Chicks, 2004 (HBO)
Wild Rose, 2018 (HBO)
Woman at War, 2018 (HBO)
Zero Dark Thirty, 2012
January 3
The Menu, 2022 (HBO)
January 6
DC’s Stargirl, Season 3
The Nun, 2018 (HBO)
Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 2
January 8
We Baby Bears, Season 1F
January 10
Horrible Bosses 2, 2014 (HBO)
January 11
In with the Old, Season 3
January 12
Blended, 2014 (HBO)
The Climb, Max Original Series Premiere
Velma, Max Original Series Premiere
January 13
The Big Soirée (El Gran Sarao), Max Original Premiere
I Don’t Like Driving w/t (No Me Gusta Conducir), Max Original Premiere
January 15
The Last of Us, Series Premiere (HBO)
January 17
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1E
USWNT @ New Zealand #1, Live Sports
January 20
Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 21 Premiere (HBO)
The Cabin Chronicles, Season 3
USWNT @ New Zealand #2, Live Sports
January 23
YOLO: Silver Destiny, Season 2
January 25
USMNT vs Serbia, Live Sports
Leaving HBO Max – January 2023
January 3
Bachelor in Paradise, Seasons 4-6
Bachelor Pad, Season 1
The Bachelor Winter Games
The Bachelor, Season 21
The Bachelor, Season 24
The Bachelor, Season 25
The Bachelorette, Season 11
The Bachelorette, Season 14
The Bachelorette, Season 15
The Bachelorette, Season 16
January 6
Christmas Eve on Sesame Street
Elmo Saves Christmas
Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas
A Sesame Street Christmas Carol
January 19
Eve
January 20
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO)
January 21
Everwood
January 23
Alvin and the Chipmunks, 2007 (HBO)
January 25
Babylon 5
What I Like About You, 2002
January 27
In the Heights, 2021 (HBO)
The Hangover Part III, 2013 (HBO)
January 28
Person of Interest
January 31
12 Years A Slave, 2013 (HBO)
Abduction, 2011 (HBO)
Amityville 3-D, 1983 (HBO)
Amityville II: The Possession, 1982 (HBO)
Aquaman (1967)
At Close Range, 1986 (HBO)
At First Sight, 1999 (HBO)
Bananas, 1971 (HBO)
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)
Boogie, 2021 (HBO)
Borg vs. Mcenroe, 2018 (HBO)
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic
Cellular, 2004 (HBO)
The Champ, 1979
Chinatown, 1974 (HBO)
Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)
Chopped: Holiday
Chopped: Thanksgiving
Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)
Confidence, 2003 (HBO)
Daybreakers, 2010 (HBO)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2016
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, 2018
Fools Rush In, 1997
Gang Related, 1997 (HBO)
Good Deeds, 2012 (HBO)
Head of the Class (1986)
Holiday Baking Championship, Season 7
Holiday Baking Championship, Season 8
Horsemen, 2009 (HBO)
Hyde Park on the Hudson, 2012 (HBO)
I, Robot, 2004 (HBO)
Jeff, Who Lives At Home, 2012 (HBO)
John Wick, 2014
John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2017
Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)
Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)
Justice League
Justice League Unlimited
Kick-Ass 2, 2013 (HBO)
Land, 2021 (HBO)
Le Divorce, 2003 (HBO)
Life of Pi, 2012 (HBO)
Little Men, 2016 (HBO)
Macbeth, 2015 (HBO)
Much Ado About Nothing, 1993 (HBO)
The New Adventures of Old Christine
The Next Karate Kid, 1994
Nostalgia, 2018 (HBO)
Rango, 2011 (HBO)
Riddick, 2013 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Rules of Engagement, 2000 (HBO)
Running Scared, 1986(HBO)
School Ties, 1992 (HBO)
Solaris, 2002(HBO)
Soul Food, 1997 (HBO)
Source Code, 2011
Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005 (HBO)
The Book Thief, 2013 (HBO)
The Care Bears Movie, 1985 (HBO)
The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)
The Core, 2003 (HBO)
The Dead Zone, 1983 (HBO)
The Help, 2011 (HBO)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)
The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)
The One I Love, 2014 (HBO)
The Possession, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Untouchables, 1987 (HBO)
Thirteen, 2003 (HBO)
Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)
Two Can Play That Game, 2001
West Side Story, 1961 (HBO)
Zero Dark Thirty, 2012