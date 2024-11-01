HBO and Max New Releases: November 2024

This November, we’re going back in time in the world of Frank Herbert’s Dune with the prequel series Dune: Prophecy. Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, the series follows two Harkonnen sisters as they fight for the future of humankind and form the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. Dune Prophecy will air on HBO and debut on Max starting Nov. 17.

Mindy Kaling’s The Sex Lives of College Girls returns for its third season on Nov. 21 and follows Leighton (Renee Rapp), Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) as they start sophomore year at the prestigious Essex College.

New movies hitting the Max library this month include Elf, A Christmas Story, Jurassic Park, The Polar Express, and the Max original Sweethearts (Nov. 28), starring Kiernan Shipka and Nico Haraga.

Here’s everything coming to HBO and Max in November.