HBO and Max New Releases: December 2024

December is shaping up to be an exciting month for new releases on Max.

James Gunn’s animated series Creature Commandos debuts on Max Dec. 5, giving us our first full taste of what the filmmaker has in mind for this era of DC studios. This series follows a squad of incarcerated monsters recruited to take on missions that are considered too dangerous for humans. With actors like Viola Davis, David Harbour, Anya Chalotra (The Witcher), Alan Tudyk, and Maria Bakalova among the cast, this series is bound to be a good time.

Spooky season may technically be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy Beetlejuice Beetlejuice when it arrives on Max Dec. 6. Whether you missed it in theaters or are just dying to watch it again, don’t be afraid to add it to your watchlist this holiday season.

Here’s everything coming to HBO and Max in December.