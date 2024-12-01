HBO and Max New Releases: December 2024
Creature Commandos and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice are among HBO and Max's exciting new offerings for December
December is shaping up to be an exciting month for new releases on Max.
James Gunn’s animated series Creature Commandos debuts on Max Dec. 5, giving us our first full taste of what the filmmaker has in mind for this era of DC studios. This series follows a squad of incarcerated monsters recruited to take on missions that are considered too dangerous for humans. With actors like Viola Davis, David Harbour, Anya Chalotra (The Witcher), Alan Tudyk, and Maria Bakalova among the cast, this series is bound to be a good time.
Spooky season may technically be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy Beetlejuice Beetlejuice when it arrives on Max Dec. 6. Whether you missed it in theaters or are just dying to watch it again, don’t be afraid to add it to your watchlist this holiday season.
December 1
Cedar Rapids (2011)
Clash of the Titans (2010)
Cop Out (2010)
Death Race (2008)
Glee The 3D Concert Movie (2011)
Hamlet 2 (2008)
How I Live Now (2013)
Invisible Stripes (1939)
It All Came True (1940)
Jupiter Ascending (2015)
Key Largo (1948)
Kid Galahad (1937)
King of the Underworld (1939)
Lightning Strikes Twice (1951)
Lord of the Rings (1978)
Man from God’s Country (1958)
Marine Raiders (1944)
Marked Woman (1937)
Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)
Megamind (2010)
Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)
National Velvet (1944)
Ninja Assassin (2009)
Overland Telegraph (1951)
Passage to Marseille (1944)
Person to Person (2017)
Pistol Harvest (1952)
Results (2015)
Riders of the Range (1950)
Saddle Legion (1952)
San Quentin (1937)
So This Is Paris (1926)
Stagecoach Kid (1949)
State’s Attorney (1932)
Strike Up the Band (1940)
Take This Waltz (2012)
Teen Titans Go! 400th Episode (Warner Bros. Animation)
The Goonies (1985)
The Hobbit (1977)
The Maltese Falcon (1941)
The Oklahoma Kid (1939)
The Return of Doctor X (1939)
The Return of the King (1980)
The Roaring Twenties (1939)
The Secret Fury (1950)
The Shop Around the Corner (1940)
The Threat (1949)
The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)
The Wagons Roll at Night (1941)
The Woman on Pier 13 (1950)
They Drive by Night (1940)
Tomorrow is Another Day (1951)
White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)
White God (2015)
Words and Music (1948)
You Can’t Get Away with Murder (1939)
December 3
90 Day: The Last Resort (Between the Sheets), Season 2 (TLC)
90 Day: The Last Resort, Season 2 (TLC)
Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North (HBO Original)
Kids Baking Championship: Frosting the Snowman (Food Network)
Mecum Full Throttle: Las Vegas NV 2024
December 5
Creature Commandos, Season 1 (Max Original)
Roadworthy Rescues, Season 3
December 6
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024)
Batwheels, The Great Christmas Caper, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)
Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 4
Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Villain’s Carol (2024)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 8, Episodes 30-34 (Cartoon Network)
The Official DC Podcast (Max Original)
Tiny Toons Looniversity: Winter In Blunderland, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)
December 7
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (HBO Original)
Evolve and Flex, Episode 1
December 8
A Season to Remember (OWN)
Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The 2025 Kissimmee Preview Show
Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The Steve McQueen 917K
December 9
999 Murderer Calling, Season 1 (discovery+)
December 10
Nature of the Crime (HBO Original)
December 12
Bookie, Season 2 (Max Original)
Fear Thy Neighbor, Season 10 & 11 (ID)
Lost in the Amazon: The Rescue That Shocked the World (Max Original)
Was I A Sex Object? (Max Original)
December 13
Batwheels, Season 2 Episodes 22-37 (Cartoon Network)
December 14
Evolve and Flex, Episode 2
December 15
Frozen Planet II, Season 2 (discovery+)
Mistletoe & Matrimony (OWN)
December 16
Truck U, Season 20
Two Guys Garage, Season 23
Very Scary People, Season 6 (ID)
White House Christmas (HGTV)
December 17
Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Is Ozempic Right For You? (CNN)
December 19
Fast Friends (Max Original)
Rose Matafeo: On and On and On (Max Original)
Texas Cheerleader Murder Plot (ID)
The Head, Season 3 (Max Original)
December 20
Juror #2 (Max Original)
X-Rated Queen, Season 1 (Max Original)
December 21
Evolve and Flex, Episode 3
December 22
Build for Off-Road, Season 1
24-Karat Christmas (OWN)
December 23
Alien Files: Reopened, Season 1
December 27
Building Outside the Lines, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
In with the Old, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)
The Flipping El Moussas, Season 2 (HGTV)
December 28
Evolve and Flex, Episode 4
Mecum Full Throttle: Kansas City MO 2024
December 30
Home Town, Season 9 (HGTV)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 8, Episodes 35-37 (Cartoon Network)
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 6 (Animal Planet)