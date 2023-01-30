Dave Bautista Has Talked to James Gunn About Future DC Movie Plans

Worlds will live, worlds will die. And the DC Universe will never be the same. But that’s no crisis. It’s just what happens when a massive media conglomerate like Warner Bros. Discovery puts two new executives at the top of a studio and tells them to take a different approach. So while the DC Extended Universe certainly has its fans, and many have hopes for future installments, new DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran will have their own agenda.

Since Gunn and Safran’s appointment late last year, fans have been trying to figure out just what that agenda may be, with an announcement of their initial slate of DC projects to come imminently. Unsurprisingly, one item on some fans’ wish lists is the arrival of Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista to the DC Universe as Bane, the Batman villain he wanted to play a decade ago. But the actor himself has confirmed that Gunn and Safran have different plans going into this new era of DC.

While doing press for the M. Night Shyamalan movie Knock at the Cabin, the former wrestler revealed that while he had talked to Gunn about playing Bane, the director and his co-head have different priorities.

“I have had conversations with James about that but I think the direction he’s leaning in, completely rebooting that whole universe, he’s starting from scratch and starting younger and fresher and I think you need to do that,” Bautista told Insider. “You need to start to plan for the next 15 years, and I just don’t think you can do that with me.”